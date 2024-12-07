Russia lost 600,000 troops in Ukraine, powerless in Syria, Trump says

US President-elect Donald Trump claims Russia’s heavy involvement in Ukraine has left it powerless to prevent Syrian opposition forces from advancing across territory it once protected.

The statement comes as opposition fighters, led by Hayat Tahrir al-Sham (HTS), launched a sweeping offensive from their northwestern stronghold in Idlib. After capturing Aleppo, the forces pushed south, seizing government-held cities, including Hama and Deraa, while encircling others like Homs. By Saturday, they had advanced to within kilometers of Damascus.

“Russia, because they are so tied up in Ukraine, and with the loss there of over 600,000 soldiers, seems incapable of stopping this literal march through Syria, a country they have protected for years,” Trump wrote on Truth Social.

Trump used the opportunity to criticize former President Obama’s handling of Syria during his 2009-2017 tenure.

“Obama refused to honor his commitment of protecting the RED LINE IN THE SAND,” Trump wrote, referring to Obama’s unfulfilled warning about chemical weapons use. “There was never much of a benefit in Syria for Russia, other than to make Obama look really stupid.”

Advocating for US non-intervention, Trump said Syria “is not our friend” and insisted America should stay out of the conflict entirely.

The Syrian conflict began in 2011 when government forces cracked down on Arab Spring protesters, sparking a multi-sided civil war that has now entered a new phase with the recent opposition advances.

