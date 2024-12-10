Eng
Russian forces continue war crimes, executing 109 Ukrainian POWs in 2024

The killing of prisoners of war is a gross violation of the Geneva Conventions and is classified as a serious violations of international humanitarian law.
byOlena Mukhina
10/12/2024
2 minute read
ukraine ombudsman dmytro lubinets russia holds over 20,000 civlian hostages after deoccupation number increase
The Ukrainian Parliament Commissioner for Human Rights (Ombudsman), Dmytro Lubinets, an illustrative image/ Source: Telegram, @UkraineMediaCenterKyiv
Since the beginning of 2024, Russian soldiers have executed at least 109 Ukrainian prisoners of war, according to officially confirmed cases, reports Ukrainian Human Rights Commissioner Dmytro Lubinets, UNIAN.

Videos of Ukrainian POW executions by Russian forces at various sectors of the front regularly surface on social media. These include not only Ukrainian drone footage but also clips filmed by Russians themselves and shared on Russian channels.

“Only in 2024, we have officially confirmed that the Russians shot 109 Ukrainian prisoners of war,” said the Ukrainian ombudsman.

Overall, 177 cases of Ukrainian defenders being executed by the occupiers were recorded in the previous years of Russia’s all out-war against Ukraine.

The killing of prisoners of war is considered a war crime under international law. The Geneva Conventions, which govern the treatment of individuals during armed conflict, explicitly prohibit the murder or ill-treatment of POWs. Such actions are categorized as serious violations of international humanitarian law and can lead to criminal liability in both national and international courts.

In November, Russian troops launched an assault on Ukrainian defense positions near the village of Petrovka in the Pokrovsk district. Five Ukrainian soldiers, retreating, took shelter in a private house, which was soon surrounded by the Russians. The occupiers captured them and then executed them.

The same month, during an assault on Ukrainian fortifications near the village of Novodmytrivka in the Pokrovsk district, Russian forces captured two Ukrainian soldiers. The occupiers forced the prisoners to undress and, under the barrels of automatic rifles, led them through a forest where they were executed.

