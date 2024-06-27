Reuters: US offers $10 mln reward for info on Russian hacker for cyber attack on Ukraine and its allies

A Russian citizen was charged with conspiring to hack and destroy computer systems and data in Ukraine and its allies, said the US Justice Department.

The US State Department is now offering up to $10 million for information on Amin Timovich Stigal, 22, including his location or malicious cyber activity.

Before the beginning of the all-out war in 2022, he hacked Ukrainian government systems. Computer systems in the US and other countries that provided support to Ukraine were targeted later.

“As alleged, the defendant conspired with Russian military intelligence on the eve of Russia’s unjust and unprovoked invasion of Ukraine to launch cyberattacks targeting the Ukrainian government and later targeting its allies, including the US,” said Attorney General Merrick Garland.

The US Justice Department said that in 2022, Russia’s intelligence service member Stigal conspired to use a US-based company to distribute malware known as “WisperGate” to destroy the Ukrainian government computer systems and related data.

