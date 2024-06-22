Eng
The Washington Post: Ukrainian troops are turning to baggies amid constant drone threat on battlefield

While buggies are useful for their mobility, they lack the firepower, capacity, and armor needed to carry significant troops and supplies or provide protection.
byOlena Mukhina
22/06/2024
2 minute read
Ukrainian soldier firing artillery, illustrative image. Photo via Eastnews.ua.
Ukrainian soldier firing from artillery, illustrative image. Photo via Eastnews.ua.
The latest must-have on the Ukrainian battlefield is the kind of off-road buggies, mostly used on farms, electric bicycles, and all-terrain vehicles like quad bikes, says The Washington Post.

Due to the extensive use of drones, almost any movement near the front line can be seen and targeted within minutes. To prevent the threat, Ukraine and Russia are turning to small and maneuverable vehicles to deliver supplies and evacuate wounded soldiers.

The baggies, however, lack the firepower and space to carry a lot of troops and supplies, as well as armor to protect everything on board.

Armies have historically utilized bikes and motorcycles in warfare, and US Special Forces have employed buggies and all-terrain vehicles for navigating challenging terrain in Iraq and Afghanistan.

On the Ukrainian front, the constant threat of drones has made the stealth-like qualities of smaller vehicles even more functional.

Moreover, some front-line medics use electric unicycles, which allow them to move over obstacles, such as sand or mud, to reach the wounded without being hit by enemy fire.

Meanwhile, Ukrainian soldiers also say that the main advantage of electric bikes is the fact that they generate less heat for radars and thermal vision.

Russia has also employed the tactic of using small vehicles on the front. The occupation forces already have 537 of them and have ordered some 1,500 more.

