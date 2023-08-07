Copyright © 2021 Euromaidanpress.com

The Latest

Military: Russians attacked Ukrainian troops with chemical munitions in Ukraine’s south

Russian forces carried out two strikes on Ukrainian troops using projectiles equipped with a chemical agent.
byYuri Zoria
07/08/2023
1 minute read
Russian Army’s BM-21 Grad multiple rocket launcher. Illustrative image via Defense Express
On 6 August, the Russian troops conducted two strikes with rockets equipped with a poisonous substance, possibly chloropicrin, near Novodanylivka in Ukraine’s south, according to the Commander of the Tavria Operational and Strategic Grouping of Troops, Oleksandr Tarnavskyi, Defense Express reports.

The Russians conducted the attacks to stop the advancement of the Ukrainian troops, violating “all possible international conventions that prohibit the use of chemical munitions,” although the attack didn’t result in civilian or military casualties, Defense Express says, referring to Tarnavskyi.

The official report does not detail the type of multiple rocket launcher the Russians used for this attack and, accordingly, the caliber of the missiles.

“It is worth emphasizing the fact that this is the first time the occupiers have used such powerful weapons with chemical munitions against our defenders. Until now, there have been repeated reports that the Russians have been using the same chloropicrin against our fighters at the front, but then it was mostly about grenades with K-51 chemical equipment as drone ‘drops’ or improvised devices of an undetermined type,” Defense Express notes.

