ISW: Russians advance in Donbas as Ukraine gains ground in Kursk

Russian troops make progress in Donetsk and Luhansk Oblasts, focusing on key areas like Siversk and Chasiv Yar. Meanwhile, Ukrainian forces continue to advance in Kursk Oblast, destroying bridges and engaging in clashes near the international border, ISW says.
Yuri Zoria
20/08/2024
2 minute read
Ukrainian soldier firing artillery, illustrative image. Photo via Eastnews.ua.
A Ukrainian soldier firing from artillery, illustrative image. Photo via Eastnews.ua.
The Institute for the Study of War (ISW) reported on 19 August that Russian forces have made advances in Donetsk and Luhansk Oblasts in eastern Ukraine, while Ukrainian troops continue to make marginal gains in Russia’s Kursk Oblast.

Kursk incursion as of 19 August 2024. Map: ISW.

Kursk Oblast

ISW says that in Kursk Oblast, geolocated footage indicates that Ukrainian forces advanced in Vishnevka, located 14km from the international border. The Russian Ministry of Defense (MoD) claimed to have struck Ukrainian forces near Vishnevka, potentially acknowledging the Ukrainian advance.

A Kremlin-affiliated Russian milblogger reported Ukrainian advances in several areas near the border, including Russkoye Porechnoye, east of Agronom, and east of Spalnoye. The Russian MoD claimed to have repelled Ukrainian attempts south of Skrylevka and Sheptukhova, while other Russian sources reported ongoing fighting near Korenevo, Olgovka, western Sudzha, and Martynovka.

Various Russian military units, including elements of the 810th Naval Infantry Brigade, the “Aida” Chechen Akhmat Spetsnaz group, and the “Varangian” Reconnaissance-Strike Company, are reportedly operating in different areas of Kursk Oblast, ISW says.

Ukrainian forces have reportedly conducted airstrikes destroying bridges over the Seim River in Kursk Oblast. Geolocated footage from 16 and 18 August showed the destruction of a bridge in Glushkovo and damage to another in Zvannoye.

Donetsk Oblast

In Donetsk Oblast, Russian forces reportedly advanced in several areas on 19 August, focusing on Siversk, Chasiv Yar, Toretsk, Pokrovsk, and southwest of Donetsk City, according to ISW. Near Siversk, Russian troops claimed to have seized the Vyimka Railway Station and attacked Ukrainian positions in nearby settlements.

Map: ISW.

In Chasiv Yar, Russian forces reportedly advanced within the town, though the frontline remains unchanged. Fighting continues near Hryhorivka, Ivanivske, Andriivka, and Klishchiivka.

Map: ISW.

Russian forces claimed to have captured Zalizne and all of Niu York in the Toretsk area, though ISW has not confirmed these claims. Southeast of Pokrovsk, Russian troops reportedly advanced toward Komyshivka and Ptychne, with geolocated footage showing Russian flags in Zavitne and Novozhelanne.

