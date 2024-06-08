Zelenskyy: Russians failed to execute Kharkiv operation

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has deemed it a significant achievement that the Russians failed to execute their Kharkiv operation.

In his evening address, Zelenskyy stated, “I spoke today with the Commander-in-Chief – in general about the situation. A very weighty result is that the Russian army failed to implement their Kharkiv operation. We are currently restraining and destroying Russian units that enter our land and terrorize Kharkiv Oblast. The direction is reinforced. And it will be reinforced even more. There was also a report on the Donetsk directions, where it is most difficult.”

Today, it was also reported that Russians reinforce their positions in Vovchansk in Kharkiv region, while Ukrainian forces control the majority of Vovchansk.

He also announced, “Agreements have already been reached with partners regarding additional air defense systems for Ukraine, and some of these decisions will work more promptly, and some closer to autumn.” The president added that “new security agreements for Ukraine are almost ready,” but did not specify with which countries.

Zelensky emphasized efforts to provide more aid to the Ukrainian army. “Now, thanks to negotiations and meetings in France, we have new solutions for Ukrainian defense – from France and the United States. Thank you, friends! There is progress in artillery, including the production of caliber 155 shells in Ukraine, preparing a new production platform. There will also be more opportunities for our combat aviation and EW. Thank you to France and Emmanuel personally for his initiative and support for our proposals regarding the training of our soldiers and providing brigades. Together we are preparing a new systemic basis for training units of the Ukrainian army,” said the president.

