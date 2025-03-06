US pushes Ukraine toward capitulation as Trump and Putin find common ground, expert says

The US is effectively demanding Ukraine’s capitulation, and in this situation, Moscow and Washington’s interests appear to align, says military expert Vladyslav Selezniov, according to Ukrainske Radio.

In an unprecedented meeting on 28 February, Trump, Zelenskyy, and Vance clashed in the Oval Office. Their meeting, initially intended to finalize a deal granting the US access to Ukraine’s rare earth minerals, devolved into a heated argument. Trump criticized Zelenskyy for perceived disrespect and lack of gratitude for US support, while Zelenskyy sought assurances on continued American backing and security guarantees in peace talks with Russia. The meeting ended abruptly without the signing of the minerals agreement.

He notes that it remains unclear when negotiations with the US might resume, as President Donald Trump’s administration is proposing terms that Kyiv finds unacceptable.

“Naturally, no high-ranking political or military official in Ukraine will agree to such a framework. However, we must recognize that a compromise will have to be found. For now, we rely on the support of our European partners, whose primary concerns lie beyond just our interests,” Selezniov believes.

Europe understands that if Ukraine—defending the continent’s eastern flank—falls, the Baltic states and Poland could be next target for Russian aggression. This is why they are working to bolster their defenses, he says.

“I understand the inertia, the hopes, and the expectations of our European partners that this escalation might be resolved through negotiations. But after 11 years of war—starting with the annexation of Crimea and Sevastopol in 2014—it’s time to abandon illusions and accept one reality: unpunished evil only multiplies,” Selezniov adds.

On 6 March, the 27 leaders of the European Union are meeting in Brussels for a special summit focused on Ukraine’s future amid significant shifts in US policy.

The emergency meeting was convened in reaction to Trump’s unilateral decision to launch negotiations with Russian President Vladimir Putin following their 90-minute phone call. European leaders are deeply unsettled by the US president’s increasing alignment with Kremlin rhetoric, his refusal to label Russia as the aggressor, and his recent Oval Office confrontation with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

