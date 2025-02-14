Support us on Patreon
Eng
Esp
Support us on Patreon

“Great but not last”: Zelenskyy meets Vance as US peace strategy remains unclear

At Munich Security Conference, Ukrainian President and US Vice President begin charting path to end Russia’s war, with Vance emphasizing Washington’s commitment to peace that prevents future conflicts.
byOlena Mukhina
14/02/2025
2 minute read
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy during the meeting with U.S. Vice President J.D. Vance on 14 February in Munich. Source: president.gov.ua
“Great but not last”: Zelenskyy meets Vance as US peace strategy remains unclear

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, after meeting with US Vice-President JD Vance at the Munich Security Conference, said that Ukraine requires reliable security guarantees after the war with Russia, and Kyiv will continue working with the US administration to find pathways to end the war, according to Voice of America.

The 61st Munich Security Conference has opened today, bringing together over 60 heads of state and more than 100 ministers for three days of security talks in Germany. The event is poised to be pivotal for global security discussions, particularly in the context of ongoing negotiations surrounding the war in Ukraine. With key figures such as Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and US Vice President JD Vance in attendance, expectations are high for significant dialogues that could shape future peace talks and, eventually, Europe’s security landscape.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, US Special Representative for Russia and Ukraine Keith Kellogg, Head of the Ukrainian Presidential Office Andrii Yermak, Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha, Deputy Prime Minister for European and Euro-Atlantic Integration Olha Stefanishyna, and Defense Minister Rustem Umerov took part in the meeting with Vance.

Zelenskyy described the discussion as “great but definitely not the last.” He also expressed hope that Kellogg would visit Kyiv soon, according to UNIAN.

“We have much to discuss, much to work on, and we need a plan to stop Putin and end this war. We genuinely want peace, but we need real security guarantees. We will continue meeting and working together,” he stated.

Following the meeting, Vance emphasized that Washington aims for a lasting peace, not merely a temporary halt in hostilities. The US vice-president stated that the US seeks a durable peace—not one that leads to another war in a few years. He stated that the ways to stop the war was discussed at the meeting with Zelenskyy and would be discussed in the future.

Earlier, Trump’s representative in Ukraine, John Cole, stated that the US did not rule out Ukraine’s potential NATO membership or the possibility of negotiating a return to its pre-2014 border. The claims contradict recent statements by US Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth, who called Ukraine’s NATO membership and restoration of its pre-2014 borders “unrealistic.”

Related:

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here

You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter

Please leave your suggestions or corrections here



    Euromaidan Press

    We are an independent media outlet that relies solely on advertising revenue to sustain itself. We do not endorse or promote any products or services for financial gain. Therefore, we kindly ask for your support by disabling your ad blocker. Your assistance helps us continue providing quality content. Thank you!

    Related Posts