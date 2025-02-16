Support us on Patreon
Even at war, Ukraine makes weapons faster and cheaper than EU, says Danish PM

Mette Frederiksen urges the EU to cut bureaucracy to better support Ukraine amid Russia’s invasion and strengthen its own defense capabilities.
byYuri Zoria
16/02/2025
2 minute read
frederiksen let's end red lines discussion denmark’s prime minister mette
Denmark’s Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen. Source: X/Statsministeriets
Even at war, Ukraine makes weapons faster and cheaper than EU, says Danish PM

Despite being at war, Ukraine can produce weapons “faster and cheaper” than anywhere else in Europe, Denmark’s Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen said, criticizing the EU’s slow arms production, according to Business Insider.

Since Russia’s full-scale invasion in February 2022, Ukraine has ramped up domestic arms production, turning out more missiles, howitzers, and drones. In 2024, it reportedly produced over 1.5 million first-person-view drones and 2.5 million mortar and artillery shells between January and November. The EU plans to produce around 2 million artillery shells in 2025.

Speaking at the Munich Security Conference on 15 February, Frederiksen said:

“We have a problem, friends, if a country at war can produce faster than the rest of us,” she said, adding that the EU needed to reduce legislation and bureaucracy to ensure Ukraine “will get what they need, but also to ensure that we are able to protect ourselves.”

Denmark has led a major initiative to boost Ukraine’s arms production, directly financing the country’s domestic manufacturing for its own military. This might have given Frederiksen unique insight into Ukraine’s defense industry and production efforts.

The Danish Prime Minister noted:

“I’m not saying we are at wartime, but we cannot say we are at peacetime anymore. So, we need to change our mindset.”

Lithuanian Defense Minister Dovilė Šakalienė told Business Insider that “Europe needs to up our defense spending very fast and very significantly to be able to stand on equal footing with the United States.”

