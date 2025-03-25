Support us on Patreon
Eng
Esp
Support us on Patreon

Reuters: US senators urge Trump administration to transfer Russian assets to Ukraine

A bipartisan group calls for the transfer of frozen Russian assets to Ukraine, aiming to support reconstruction and defense amid ongoing peace talks.
byYuri Zoria
25/03/2025
3 minute read
US Republican Senator Lindsey Graham. Screenshot: Youtube/Face the Nation
Reuters: US senators urge Trump administration to transfer Russian assets to Ukraine

A bipartisan group of US senators is pushing President Donald Trump’s administration to transfer – and encourage allies to transfer – more than $300 billion of seized Russian assets to help Ukraine, rather than just using the interest to support Kyiv.

The letter was reportedly sent on 24 March as US and Russian officials held talks in Saudi Arabia aimed at sealing a Black Sea maritime ceasefire deal, before a Trump-pushed wider ceasefire agreement allegedly to end Russia’s three-year-long all-out war in Ukraine.

In a letter sent to Secretary of State Marco Rubio and seen by Reuters on 24 March, the senators asked:

How does the Administration view using all financial tools at its disposal to increase pressure on Russia to end the war?” 

The lawmakers specifically questioned whether “US and EU-held assets should be used as leverage in negotiations with Russia to bring an end to the war,” according to the letter, which was signed by Republicans Todd Young and Lindsey Graham, and Democrats Richard Blumenthal and Tim Kaine.

Congress has long pushed to use seized Russian assets for Ukraine’s rebuilding, reducing US taxpayer burden and pressuring Moscow for peace. In their letter, senators asked if the administration would encourage the EU, G7, and allies to leverage Russian assets and support Ukraine’s defense purchases.

Reuters says that this letter is a rare instance of senior Republicans publicly urging the Trump administration to take a tougher stance on Moscow. Pro-Ukraine Republicans in Congress have largely remained silent since Trump shifted US policy to align more with Russia, which initiated the war with its full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022.

The State Department did not immediately respond to a request for comment, according to Reuters.

Related:

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here

You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter

Please leave your suggestions or corrections here



    Euromaidan Press

    We are an independent media outlet that relies solely on advertising revenue to sustain itself. We do not endorse or promote any products or services for financial gain. Therefore, we kindly ask for your support by disabling your ad blocker. Your assistance helps us continue providing quality content. Thank you!