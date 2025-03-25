Reuters: US senators urge Trump administration to transfer Russian assets to Ukraine

A bipartisan group of US senators is pushing President Donald Trump’s administration to transfer – and encourage allies to transfer – more than $300 billion of seized Russian assets to help Ukraine, rather than just using the interest to support Kyiv.

The letter was reportedly sent on 24 March as US and Russian officials held talks in Saudi Arabia aimed at sealing a Black Sea maritime ceasefire deal, before a Trump-pushed wider ceasefire agreement allegedly to end Russia’s three-year-long all-out war in Ukraine.

In a letter sent to Secretary of State Marco Rubio and seen by Reuters on 24 March, the senators asked:

“How does the Administration view using all financial tools at its disposal to increase pressure on Russia to end the war?”

The lawmakers specifically questioned whether “US and EU-held assets should be used as leverage in negotiations with Russia to bring an end to the war,” according to the letter, which was signed by Republicans Todd Young and Lindsey Graham, and Democrats Richard Blumenthal and Tim Kaine.

Congress has long pushed to use seized Russian assets for Ukraine’s rebuilding, reducing US taxpayer burden and pressuring Moscow for peace. In their letter, senators asked if the administration would encourage the EU, G7, and allies to leverage Russian assets and support Ukraine’s defense purchases.

Reuters says that this letter is a rare instance of senior Republicans publicly urging the Trump administration to take a tougher stance on Moscow. Pro-Ukraine Republicans in Congress have largely remained silent since Trump shifted US policy to align more with Russia, which initiated the war with its full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022.

The State Department did not immediately respond to a request for comment, according to Reuters.

