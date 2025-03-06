Russo-Ukrainian War, day 1106: Trump cuts intel sharing, may prevent Ukraine from hitting Russian territory

Exclusives

Trump-Zelenskyy rift puts world security on the brink. America will pay for it first. Trump’s White House clash with Zelenskyy signals the rise of a new world order — the one with Russia resurging as a superpower, China seizing sensitive tech, and NATO suffering trillion-dollar losses.

Military

Frontline Report: Ukrainian raids unravel months of Russian gains in Toretsk. The Ukrainian advance through localized raids managed to expand the gray zone and drive Russians out from a large part of Toretsk, according to the report.

ISW: US military aid pause puts Ukrainian cities in unprotected zone of Russian missile strikes. Ukrainian officials warn of imminent artillery and missile defense supply shortages following US aid suspension.

Russia sentenced British citizen who fought for Ukraine in Kursk for 19 years. 22-year old James Scott Rees Anderson reportedly left the British army to join Ukraine’s foreign legion, fighting in Russia’s Kursk Oblast.

As of 5 MAR 2025, the approximate losses of weapons and military equipment of the Russian Armed Forces from the beginning of the invasion to the present day:

Personnel: 880660 (+1250)

Tanks: 10256 (+1)

APV: 21304 (+6)

Artillery systems: 24087 (+23)

MLRS: 1306

Anti-aircraft systems: 1094

Aircraft: 370

Helicopters: 331

UAV: 27849 (+108)

Cruise missiles: 3085

Warships/boats: 28

Submarines: 1

Vehicles and fuel tanks: 39512 (+84)

Special equipment: 3769 (+1)

Intelligence and Technology

Ukrainian Azov military delivers blood to frontline position via drone to save wounded soldier. When Russian artillery fire prevented timely evacuation of a critically wounded serviceman, Azov Brigade medics deployed an aerial solution. Two units of blood products were dropped by drone directly to battlefield medics, who performed an emergency transfusion in a trench.

Ukraine launches digital gun permit.

FT: Trump administration freezes intelligence sharing with Ukraine. US intelligence agencies have abruptly terminated information sharing with Ukraine, potentially crippling its military targeting capabilities.

International

Macron dubs Russia a threat to France and Europe, rejects peace at all costs.

Ireland allocates $ 108 million in aid to Ukraine for purchase of non-lethal military equipment. Tánaiste Simon Harris announces targeted support package for Ukraine amid complex international dynamics.

EP faction proposes to sideline pro-Russian Hungary’s veto power after blocked Ukraine aid. The plan, drafted by Volt MEPs and reported by Politico, comes just days after Hungary vetoed a €20 billion military aid package for Ukraine.

Waltz: Conversations with Ukraine “much better”.

Zelenskyy issued apology after US cut off intel sharing, says Axios.

CBS News: Trump seeks “bigger and better” Ukraine minerals deal after White House fallout. Sources close to the talks said Trump is holding out for improved terms after rejecting the framework that would have established a joint Reconstruction Investment Fund with 50-50 revenue sharing from Ukraine’s rare earth metals, graphite, lithium, and titanium reserves.

Nearly half of Americans oppose US receiving share of Ukraine’s mineral resources – Reuters. Party lines crack wide open—73% of Republicans backing the deal, while Democrats largely stand opposed.

Belarus offers to host Russia-Ukraine negotiations with Trump, place of initial 2022 peace talks. “We can sit down here, calmly, without noise, without shouting, and come to an agreement,” said Belarus leader Alexander Lukashenko.

Trump administration maintains Ukraine aid pause despite Zelenskyy’s statement, WSJ reports. Despite a public plea for peace and willingness to negotiate, Zelenskyy remains at an impasse with the Trump administration over critical military aid to Ukraine, sources told the Wall Street Journal.

Humanitarian and Social Impact

80% of Ukrainian POWs bodies’ show signs of torture. According to the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine, most Ukrainian POWs bodies returned home have signs of torture.

Ukrainian POWs endure brutal isolation and abuse, Amnesty International reports. A new Amnesty International report reveals Russia’s systematic torture and enforced disappearance of Ukrainian prisoners of war.

Weapons of terror: 5 shocking patterns of Russian war crimes in Ukraine. Investigations expose a pattern of targeted attacks on Ukrainian civilian infrastructure and population centers.

Latvia donates cars confiscated from drunk drivers to aid Ukraine’s humanitarian, defense needs. The strategic donation of 31 vehicles includes transportation for the Armed Forces, National Guard, medical facilities, and local administrative bodies across multiple Ukrainian oblasts.

Political and Legal Developments

“Who, if not the perpetrator of this unlawful war, should bear responsibility for Ukraine’s restitution?”. Nobel laureates appeal for transfer of Russian sanctioned state assets for Ukraine’s recovery and compensation

Germany hands over wanted former tax official to Ukraine. A former Poltava tax official was extradited from Germany after orchestrating a complex tax evasion scheme.

