80% of Ukrainian POWs bodies’ show signs of torture

According to the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Ukraine, most Ukrainian POWs bodies returned home have signs of torture.
byLesia Dubenko
05/03/2025
1 minute read
Russia continues to torture POWs, Ukrainian law enforcement reveals.

According to the documentary “Return. Heroes on the Shield”, signs of torture include not only the use of physical force but also inadequate detention conditions—such as insufficient food, lack of medical assistance, and more.

It is thus often difficult to determine the exact date of death.

Law enforcement officers use two methods: visual identification—based on tattoos, piercings, clothing, etc.—and DNA analysis. Currently, over 3,000 bodies remain unidentified. Experts establish 500–700 DNA profiles per month. However, the number of materials submitted for analysis may be higher as DNA analysis takes several days and months.

A total of 400 experts are working with repatriated bodies. Due to a shortage of specialists, Ukraine recruits third party specialists.

