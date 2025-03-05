Ukraine launches digital gun permit

Ukraine launched a unique digital weapon permit.

Minister of Digital Transformation Mykhailo Fedorov announced this at the briefing “Digital Opportunities for Veterans: Accessibility and Respect.”

According to Fedorov, Diia users will be able to apply for a permit to store, carry, and purchase weapons and receive the corresponding digital document certifying their right to carry a gun.

“I want to announce a service in Diia that is not only for veterans. I believe it will be popular among them as well. This is the ‘Weapon Permit‘ service. I hope that we will launch it this month, as it is currently in beta testing,” said the head of the Ministry of Digital Transformation.

The service is expected to launch in March.

In June 2023, Ukraine launched the Unified Firearms Register, which enabled Ukrainian citizens to obtain a firearm permit more easily without needing to visit the police.

Diia is a Ukrainian e-government platform and mobile app that provides digital access to various government services and documents. It allows Ukrainian citizens to store and present official documents in digital form, such as passports, driver’s licenses, and tax IDs, as well as access public services like business registration, financial aid, and now, potentially, firearm permits.