Russo-Ukrainian War, day 1122: Trump promises peace in Ukraine “pretty soon” while Russia’s strike devastates Odesa

Exclusives

Radio Liberty built Ukrainian democracy. Trump turned his back on both. From exposing Chornobyl to probing Zelenskyy, Radio Liberty built Ukraine’s democracy — showing what Trump risks surrendering to dictators set to crush both freedom and the US.

The art of Putin’s deal. Russia gained more from limited energy ceasefire, experts say. Putin’s diplomatic masterclass secured protection for Russian oil refineries while giving up almost nothing in return, leaving Trump with a hollow victory and Ukraine increasingly vulnerable.

Military

“We were investing for 17 years. Everything burned down”: Russian attack on Ukraine causes extreme damage to civilians. A woman from Odesa told that her car service station was completely destroyed by a Russian drone attack, while three civilians were injured in the strike.

RBC: Putin aims to showcase Kursk victory at May 9 parade, but Ukraine still controls 100km². After a month of intense clashes, Russia’s push to dominate Kursk faces setbacks as Ukrainian troops withdraw strategically, preserving some control.

Frontline report: Russia’s giant oil refinery burns for 48 hours after Ukraine’s new 1000 km Neptune missile debut. The strategic Tuapse facility, capable of processing 12 million tons of oil annually, continued burning uncontrollably despite extensive firefighting efforts.

Fire at Russian oil facility expands after explosion, injuring two firefighters. A burning oil facility in Russia’s Krasnodar Krai exploded on 21 March, increasing the fire area to 10,000 square meters—an increase from the initial 20 square meters reported when the fire first started on 19 March

Russia launches 214 drones at Ukraine amid Putin’s support of 30-day ceasefire. Ukraine’s air defenses intercepted 114 Russian attack drones while another 81 were “locationally lost” during a massive overnight assault.

Russia accuses Ukraine of Sudzha gas station attack, Kyiv calls claims “unfounded”. Ukrainian military officials denied Russian accusations regarding a 21 March attack on the Sudzha gas metering station in Russia’s Kursk Oblast, calling the claims “unfounded.”

Forbes: Ukrainian HIMARS strike may have damaged three North Korean howitzers. The Ukrainian 14th UAV Regiment located three North Korean M1989 170-millimeter howitzers in Kursk Oblast, enabling a HIMARS strike that deployed submunitions over the artillery positions.

As of 21 MAR 2025, the approximate losses of weapons and military equipment of the Russian Armed Forces from the beginning of the invasion to the present day:

Personnel: 900800 (+1330)

Tanks: 10394 (+17)

APV: 21589 (+28)

Artillery systems: 24848 (+101)

MLRS: 1324 (+2)

Anti-aircraft systems: 1110

Aircraft: 370

Helicopters: 331

UAV: 30080 (+185)

Cruise missiles: 3121

Warships/boats: 28

Submarines: 1

Vehicles and fuel tanks: 41259 (+165)

Special equipment: 3782 (+2)

Intelligence and Technology

Ukraine’s skies are empty except for F-16s—and the military doesn’t want civilians filming them. The Ukrainian Air Force is urging civilians to avoid filming F-16 jets, warning that such footage could provide crucial intelligence to Russian forces.

Ukraine’s “monster truck” robotic vehicle survives anti-tank fire during Kursk battle before official military integration. The 330-kg electric-powered Liut ground drone provides Ukrainian forces with a versatile machine-gun platform that can detect targets at 1,200 meters while operating remotely for up to 72 hours, offering a powerful force multiplier in contested areas.

UK tech is protecting Ukrainian drones from Russian hackers in real-time. Advanced anti-malware technology tracks drone behavior and flags deviations from normal operations.

Ukraine’s FrankenBuk air defense system combines Soviet Buk-M1 with Western Sea Sparrow missiles. This modification allows Ukraine to maintain defensive capabilities while shifting away from diminishing Soviet-era missile stocks.

International

Trump promises full ceasefire in Ukraine “pretty soon” as peace talks focus on “dividing up lands”. The US President is optimistic that a ceasefire between Russia and Ukraine is imminent despite obvious challenges in the negotiations.

Germany approves $ 3.2bn of new military aid to Ukraine for 2025. Germany will provide Ukraine with IRIS-T air defense systems as part of a newly approved $3,2 bn military aid package for 2025, German government spokesperson Steffen Hebestreit said.

Ukraine plans to triple military representation abroad. Ukraine’s Defense Ministry has prepared a project to increase its military representation abroad at a cost of over $24 mn through 2027.

Bloomberg: France and Italy block € 5B EU ammo fund for Ukraine as larger € 40B plan stalls too. What began as a €40 billion military aid proposal has dwindled to a €5 billion ammunition fund that now also faces uncertain prospects.

Germany confiscates Russian “shadow fleet” tanker with $ 43 million of oil. Germany now owns the tanker and is considering a name change.

75% of Swedes support Ukraine in war against Russia – poll. Majority of Swedish citizens reject the idea of Ukraine surrendering to Russian demands, with only 1% supporting such a scenario, according to a new poll.

“Like a cage fight”: US envoy Kellog compares Ukraine-Russia war to exhausted fighters, Trump to “referee”. Kit Kellog, Special Representative of the US President for Ukraine, told ABC news that Russian and Ukrainian representatives will be kept in separate rooms during upcoming negotiations in Saudi Arabia on 24 March.

NATO pushes European allies to boost military stockpiles by 30% over Russia’s threat. European countries must dramatically strengthen their defense capabilities in five key areas while preparing for reduced American military presence as US strategic focus likely shifts toward Asia-Pacific confrontation with China.

Macron announces Paris meeting of Ukraine coalition next week. European leaders will gather on 27 March to discuss their position on Ukraine and peace process requirements.

Trump announces signing rare earth mineral deal with Ukraine “very shortly”. A rare earth minerals agreement with Ukraine that failed to materialize during President Zelensky’s tense White House visit reportedly will soon be signed.

Expert: EU integrates Ukraine into European defense framework with € 150 billion investment. The European Commission’s new defense strategy transforms Ukraine from aid recipient to security partner, with €150 billion allocated to fast-track defense capabilities and industrial cooperation.

Frontline report: US policy shift sparks surge in foreign support for Ukraine’s defense. Thousands of foreign soldiers have joined Ukraine’s defense, spurred by frustration over US policy shift towards Russia.

Political and Legal Developments

Heathrow airport grounds 1,300 daily flights following suspected Russian attack on London’s power grid. Counter-terrorism police are investigating possible Russian intelligence involvement in the Hayes substation fire that has paralyzed Britain’s busiest airport amid a pattern of similar sabotage attacks across NATO countries targeting critical infrastructure.

Shoigu’s visit to Pyongyang deepens Russia-North Korea military alliance against Ukraine. Thousands of North Korean soldiers are engaged in combat operations alongside Russians against Ukrainian forces.

North Korea tests new air defense system amid growing Russia partnership. North Korea’s missile defense capabilities grow stronger through Russian technological partnerships while Kim Jong Un defies G7 demands to abandon nuclear weapons, instead pledging to expand his country’s arsenal.

Read our earlier daily review here.