Fire at Russian oil facility expands after explosion, injuring two firefighters

A massive explosion occurred at an oil depot in the Caucasian district of Russia’s Krasnodar Krai on 21 March, expanding a fire that has been burning since 19 March, according to the Krasnodar region’s Operational Headquarters.

The Ukrainian Armed Forces reportedly attacked the Kavkazka oil pumping station on 19 March. The blaze covered approximately 20 square meters and damaged a pipeline between storage tanks.

The fire has now spread to a second storage tank, with the area expanded to approximately 10,000 square meters.

“Currently, two reservoirs are burning, along with shut-off valves, petroleum products in the embankment around the reservoirs, and portions of burning petroleum products that were ejected beyond the reservoirs by the explosion,” the Operational Headquarters reported.

Two firefighters reportedly were injured during efforts to contain the blaze.

Operations at the oil terminal have been suspended. The facility belongs to the Kavkazskaya station, which transfers oil from railway tanks into the Caspian Pipeline Consortium pipeline system. The terminal processes up to 6 million tons of oil annually.

The Kropotkinskaya oil pumping station of the Caspian Pipeline Consortium was previously attacked on 17 February 2025, resulting in its shutdown.

Ukrainian forces have increased operations targeting Russia’s oil infrastructure, ammunition storage facilities, and military airfields. These strikes aim to disrupt supply chains supporting Russia’s war efforts, as fossil fuel exports remain a crucial revenue source for Moscow’s military operations.

