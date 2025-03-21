Support us on Patreon
Eng
Esp
Support us on Patreon

Fire at Russian oil facility expands after explosion, injuring two firefighters

A burning oil facility in Russia’s Krasnodar Krai exploded on 21 March, increasing the fire area to 10,000 square meters—an increase from the initial 20 square meters reported when the fire first started on 19 March
byMaria Tril
21/03/2025
2 minute read
Fire at Russian oil facility expands after explosion, injuring two firefighters

A massive explosion occurred at an oil depot in the Caucasian district of Russia’s Krasnodar Krai on 21 March, expanding a fire that has been burning since 19 March, according to the Krasnodar region’s Operational Headquarters.

The Ukrainian Armed Forces reportedly attacked  the Kavkazka oil pumping station on 19 March. The blaze covered approximately 20 square meters and damaged a pipeline between storage tanks.

The fire has now spread to a second storage tank, with the area expanded to approximately 10,000 square meters.

“Currently, two reservoirs are burning, along with shut-off valves, petroleum products in the embankment around the reservoirs, and portions of burning petroleum products that were ejected beyond the reservoirs by the explosion,” the Operational Headquarters reported.

Two firefighters reportedly were injured during efforts to contain the blaze.

Operations at the oil terminal have been suspended. The facility belongs to the Kavkazskaya station, which transfers oil from railway tanks into the Caspian Pipeline Consortium pipeline system. The terminal processes up to 6 million tons of oil annually.

The Kropotkinskaya oil pumping station of the Caspian Pipeline Consortium was previously attacked on 17 February 2025, resulting in its shutdown.

Ukrainian forces have increased operations targeting Russia’s oil infrastructure, ammunition storage facilities, and military airfields. These strikes aim to disrupt supply chains supporting Russia’s war efforts, as fossil fuel exports remain a crucial revenue source for Moscow’s military operations.

Read also:

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here

You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter

Please leave your suggestions or corrections here



    Euromaidan Press

    We are an independent media outlet that relies solely on advertising revenue to sustain itself. We do not endorse or promote any products or services for financial gain. Therefore, we kindly ask for your support by disabling your ad blocker. Your assistance helps us continue providing quality content. Thank you!