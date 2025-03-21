Support us on Patreon
Ukraine plans to triple military representation abroad

Ukraine’s Defense Ministry has prepared a project to increase its military representation abroad at a cost of over $24 mn through 2027.
The General Staff of Ukraine proposed increasing the number of military positions in multinational command centers abroad from 35 to 135 posts, Economic Pravda reported on 21 March.

“The main task of NATO’s Special Security and Training Mission for Ukraine is planning, coordinating and organizing international military assistance to Ukraine, coordinating troop training and supporting troop development,” Barhylevych said in his letter.

The proposal would also increase the monthly financial allowance for these positions from 50% to 100% of their regular military salary.

Financial calculations attached to the draft changes show this would require additional budget expenditures of 231 million hryvnias ($6 mn) in 2025, 390 million ($9 mn) in 2026, and 399 million ($10 mn) in 2027 – totaling 1.02 billion hryvnias ($24 mn).

The changes aim to create proper Ukrainian military representation at NATO’s Special Security and Training Mission for Ukraine (NSATU) in Wiesbaden, Germany, and at the Security Assistance Group – Ukraine (SAG-U).

According to estimates, each Ukrainian servicemember at these posts would receive between $3,939 and $4,563 monthly.

Increasing Ukrainian military positions in multinational command centers abroad is crucial for enhancing coordination and planning of international military assistance, which supports Ukraine’s defense capabilities against ongoing threats

