Support us on Patreon
Eng
Esp
Support us on Patreon

Frontline report: Russia’s giant oil refinery burns for 48 hours after Ukraine’s new 1000 km Neptune missile debut

The strategic Tuapse facility, capable of processing 12 million tons of oil annually, continued burning uncontrollably despite extensive firefighting efforts.
byReporting from Ukraine
21/03/2025
5 minute read
Tuapse oil refinery, one of Russia’s largest, burning after Ukrainian strike. Photo: Screenshot from the video
Frontline report: Russia’s giant oil refinery burns for 48 hours after Ukraine’s new 1000 km Neptune missile debut

Today, there is a lot of interesting news from the Russian Federation.

Here, Ukraine’s new domestically produced cruise missile has shown it can now strike further into Russian territory, reaching as far as St. Petersburg, Moscow, and the Caucasus oil fields. The debut of the long Neptune missile not only devastated a massive Russian oil refinery but also signaled a new phase in the war where no high-value Russian target is truly safe.

Ukraine’s new cruise missile can reach St. Petersburg, Moscow, and the Caucasus oil fields. Photo: Screenshot from the video

The Ukrainians launched a major missile strike on the strategic Russian oil refinery in Tuapse, causing a large fire burning over 1,000 square meters of the refinery. Geolocated footage from the area reveals that even though many firefighters were deployed, they could still not extinguish the fire at the oil refinery for two days, risking the spread of fire and destruction of the entire refinery.

Tuapse oil refinery, one of Russia’s largest, burning after Ukrainian strike. Photo: Screenshot from the video

Tuapse oil refinery is one of Russia’s largest refineries, as it can process up to 12 million tons of oil annually, dealing damage to both the Russian economy and military needs. Initially, the explosion was blamed on drone strikes, but doubts emerged as the Ukrainian General Staff confirmed that they were using a new version of the Neptune missile, debuting the long Neptune with an extended range payload and guidance system.

The long Neptune’s range and strategic impact

According to official statements, the long Neptune has a 150 kg warhead; however, based on the size of the explosion and damage to the target, several analysts have speculated that this could be as much as 300 kg. Additionally, the Ukrainian General Staff stated that the long Neptune has an improved range of up to 1,000 km compared to the 300 km of the previous version. However, future deep strikes might prove different.

The new Ukrainian long Neptune missiles. Photo: Screenshot from the video

For comparison, the American ATACMS missiles had a maximum range of 300 km and a payload of 240 kg of explosive failure. German Taurus cruise missiles range 500 km, two times less than the new Ukrainian long Neptune. The most significant restriction in Ukrainian strike capabilities is the limited deliveries and permissions tied to these Western weapon systems. However, as the long Neptune is domestically produced, this means that besides a massively increased range, Ukraine has now gained self-sufficiency regarding cruise missiles to use for strikes against high-value Russian targets.

Ukraine’s missile self-sufficiency changes rules

Besides oil refineries, the new long Neptune missile can strike most of the strategic Russian military infrastructure, including critical command centers in Moscow, Rostov, Volgograd, and St. Petersburg. Furthermore, this allows the Ukrainians to more effectively strike Russian military and air bases that they could only attack with drones before, most notably the Engels, Yeysk, Astrakhan, and Morozovsk strategic air bases, which Russians used to launch strategic bombers to conduct strikes on Ukrainian civilian and military targets. If Ukrainians launch a major Neptune strike campaign against Russian airfields, the Russian Air Force would have to withdraw from their air bases and halt or heavily reduce their air support over Ukraine, relieving both Ukrainian frontline soldiers and military infrastructure and logistics in the rear.

Now, Ukrainians can strike Russian military and air bases more effectively, most notably the Engels, Yeysk, Astrakhan, and Morozovsk strategic air bases. Photo: Screenshot from the video

On top of critical air bases, the Ukrainians could now also strike ammunition depots, warehouses, and critical infrastructure, along with higher-level command posts located further in the rear, majorly disrupting Russian offensive operations. However, Russians cannot move their assets further away than they already are, without the distance to the front line being too far, meaning that the ever-so-centralized Russian army would need to decentralize its essential military infrastructure. Besides being unfeasible in and of itself, such a massive operation would create huge issues and disruption and expose new weaknesses along with it.

Overall, the Ukrainians launched their first demonstrative strike with long Neptune missiles, inflicting severe damage to one of the largest Russian oil refineries, which now pose an even greater risk to the most critical Russian military infrastructure. President Zelenskyy also announced that the Ukrainian military-industrial complex will produce 100,000 long-range munitions of various types, including the long Neptune cruise missiles. This even further underscores the massive achievement of Ukraine, as Ukrainians will now be able to strike valuable and critical Russian assets deep in the rear with domestically produced cruise missiles on a massive scale never seen before.

In our daily frontline report, we pair up with the military blogger Reporting from Ukraine to keep you informed about what is happening on the battlefield in the Russo-Ukrainian war.

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here

You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter

Please leave your suggestions or corrections here



    Euromaidan Press

    We are an independent media outlet that relies solely on advertising revenue to sustain itself. We do not endorse or promote any products or services for financial gain. Therefore, we kindly ask for your support by disabling your ad blocker. Your assistance helps us continue providing quality content. Thank you!

    Related Posts