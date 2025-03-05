Support us on Patreon
Waltz: Conversations with Ukraine “much better”

byLesia Dubenko
05/03/2025
1 minute read
Mike Waltz at Fox and Friends/ YouTube screenshot
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s right-hand man, Andriy Yermak, and US national security advisor Mike Waltz have discussed the possible date and place of the peace talks between Ukraine, the US, and Russia.

This is according to Ukraine’s President’s advisor, Dmytro Lytvyn, and Waltz who confirmed this in an interview with Fox and Friends.

Meanwhile, Waltz promised to test Russia’s readiness for peace talks through shuttle diplomacy.

“We are already talking about confidence-building measures that we will then take to the Russians and test that side. It will be difficult shuttle diplomacy, but both sides have to enter it. And I think that’s what Friday put into question, and I think we are moving in a positive direction now,” said Waltz.

Waltz said that President Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s letter signaling readiness for peace was well received by President Donald Trump, who reportedly said, “I wish we had heard it last week.”

He also commented on the aid suspension being lifted, saying that once all the confidence-building measures are in place, he’ll investigate it thoroughly. He praised his conversation with Yermak.

