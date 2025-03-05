Innovation under fire: Azov military delivers blood to frontline position via drone to save wounded soldier

The 12th Special Forces Brigade Azov used a drone to deliver blood supplies directly to a critically wounded soldier on the frontline.

According to Azov Brigade, a serviceman suffered a severe shrapnel wound to the neck during combat operations, resulting in critical blood loss. With conventional evacuation routes compromised by Russian fire, medical personnel faced a life-or-death decision.

“When every minute counts, we were forced to apply an unconventional solution. In conditions where usual methods don’t work, we look for new ways to save lives, and this yielded results. This is an unprecedented case,” explained the head of the medical unit, call sign Dark.

The team deployed a drone to deliver two units of erythrocyte mass and preheated dry blood plasma directly to the soldier’s position.

Then field medics successfully administered the transfusion under combat conditions, stabilizing the soldier enough to attempt evacuation. The subsequent extraction proved equally challenging, with the evacuation vehicle reportedly coming under repeated attacks from Russian FPV drones, air-dropped munitions, and artillery fire.

Despite these obstacles, the medical team successfully transported the wounded soldier to a medical facility where he is now undergoing infection control treatment. Medical staff anticipate a good recovery.