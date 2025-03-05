Support us on Patreon
Eng
Esp
Support us on Patreon

CBS News: Trump seeks “bigger and better” Ukraine minerals deal after White House fallout

Sources close to the talks said Trump is holding out for improved terms after rejecting the framework that would have established a joint Reconstruction Investment Fund with 50-50 revenue sharing from Ukraine’s rare earth metals, graphite, lithium, and titanium reserves.
byVira Kravchuk
05/03/2025
2 minute read
trump claims ukraine essentially agreed give access its rare earth minerals ukraine's natural resources country holds key deemed critical national security map-ukraines-critical-resources president donald has said provide worth $500 billion
Ukraine’s natural resources: the country holds key natural resources deemed critical to US national security. Map: Donna Grace / NY Post Design
CBS News: Trump seeks “bigger and better” Ukraine minerals deal after White House fallout

The Ukrainian-American minerals agreement faces potential revisions as US President Donald Trump aims to secure what sources describe as a “bigger and better deal.”

The mineral deal would allow the US access to Ukraine’s mineral resources, including rare earth metals, graphite, lithium, and titanium, valued at potentially $1 trillion and used for the production of electronics and weapons. The agreement is seen as a way for Ukraine to secure US support and investment, however it lacks security guarantees for Ukraine, which was a point of contention in earlier negotiations.

Sources familiar with the negotiations told CBS News that the current agreement draft is not final and key parameters remain subject to change.

US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent confirmed this uncertainty during a CBS News appearance, stating the agreement is not currently on the negotiating table after the White House dispute between Zelenskyy and Trump. 

The signing ceremony was ultimately derailed during a 28 February  meeting between the two presidents. Trump claimed Zelenskyy was “not ready for peace,” while the Ukrainian leader maintained his country’s willingness to finalize the agreement.

Despite the diplomatic impasse, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy recently expressed willingness to move forward, declaring that Kyiv stands ready to sign the minerals agreement “at any time and in any convenient format.”

Zelenskyy further emphasized Ukraine’s commitment to “work quickly” toward ending the war “under the strong leadership” of Trump.

The US initially proposed a deal that would have given it $500 billion in mineral revenues in exchange for aid provided to Ukraine during the war. Zelenskyy, however, declined to sign it, stating that Ukraine had received only $98.5 billion from the US since 2022. 

This rejection prompted criticism from Washington, culminating in direct accusations from President Trump.

Subsequent negotiations produced a revised framework establishing a joint Reconstruction Investment Fund, financed through future mineral resource projects, with both nations having equal control.  Under this structure, Ukraine would contribute 50% of revenues generated from state-owned natural resources.

In exchange, the US government would support Ukraine’s pursuit of security guarantees deemed necessary for lasting peace.

Read also

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here

You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter

Please leave your suggestions or corrections here



    Euromaidan Press

    We are an independent media outlet that relies solely on advertising revenue to sustain itself. We do not endorse or promote any products or services for financial gain. Therefore, we kindly ask for your support by disabling your ad blocker. Your assistance helps us continue providing quality content. Thank you!

    Related Posts