Zelenskyy issued apology after US cut off intel sharing, says Axios

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has allegedly issued a subtle apology to POTUS Donald Trump after the US suspended intel sharing with Ukraine.

According to Axios, he put out a statement on Tuesday expressing regret for his public spat with President Trump and committing to peace talks as a result of this decision.

The publication adds that this move immediately negatively affects the Ukrainian army’s operations.

CIA’s chief, John Ratcliffe, confirmed that the aid and intel sharing had been suspended.

“President Trump had a real question about whether President Zelensky is committed to a peace process. He said let’s pause. I want to give you a chance to think about this, and you saw the response, President Zelensky put out a statement saying I am ready for peace,” Ratcliffe said.

He added that the pause on weapons supply and intelligence “will go away and we will work with Ukraine shoulder to shoulder as we have to push back on the aggression that is there but to put the world at a better place for this peace negotiations to move forward.”

Meanwhile, White House national security adviser Mike Waltz said on Wednesday said that once the date for peace talks with Russia is set, the ban will be lifted.