Support us on Patreon
Eng
Esp
Support us on Patreon

Latvia donates cars confiscated from drunk drivers to aid Ukraine’s humanitarian, defense needs

The strategic donation of 31 vehicles includes transportation for the Armed Forces, National Guard, medical facilities, and local administrative bodies across multiple Ukrainian oblasts.
byVira Kravchuk
05/03/2025
2 minute read
The Latvian government donates 31 vehicles previously confiscated from drunk drivers to Ukraine, used for humanitarian and defense needs.
The Latvian government donates 31 vehicles previously confiscated from drunk drivers to Ukraine, used for humanitarian and defense needs. Source: LSM
Latvia donates cars confiscated from drunk drivers to aid Ukraine’s humanitarian, defense needs

The Latvian government approved the transfer of 31 vehicles previously confiscated from drunk drivers to Ukraine.

Since the full-scale invasion began in 2022, Latvia has been providing military assistance to Ukraine, including Stinger anti-aircraft missiles, drones, howitzers, helicopters, and other equipment. It also contributed to NATO’s Comprehensive Assistance Package for Ukraine and led initiatives like the Drone Coalition to supply drones to Ukraine.

As a Baltic state sharing a border with Russia, Latvia views Russian expansionism as a direct threat to its sovereignty and regional stability. Latvia also has a long history of occupation by Russia during the Soviet era. This historical trauma has made Latvians particularly wary of Russian aggression and supportive of Ukraine resisting it.

The vehicles, valued at 98,755 euros, will be distributed across multiple critical sectors, including military, healthcare, and local administration, according to LSM.

Recipients of the vehicles span a diverse range of Ukrainian institutions.

The Armed Forces of Ukraine and National Guard will receive military-oriented vehicles, while civilian organizations such as the Sumy Regional Children’s Clinical Hospital and the M.M. Amosov National Institute of Cardiovascular Surgery will benefit from the transportation support.

Local administrative bodies, including city and village councils in regions like Bohodukhiv, Kramatorsk, Zolochiv, and Arbuzinka, are also set to receive vehicles, indicating a broad-based approach to supporting various community needs.

The logistics of the vehicle transfer will be managed by Latvian non-governmental organizations Agendum, Tev, and Uzņēmēji mieram, who will organize the convoy and ensure delivery to the designated recipients.

The program for the transfer of confiscated vehicles for Ukraine has been operating since 10 March 2023. During this time, Ukraine has already received 676 vehicles that are used for both military and civilian needs.

 

 

Read also

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here

You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter

Please leave your suggestions or corrections here



    Euromaidan Press

    We are an independent media outlet that relies solely on advertising revenue to sustain itself. We do not endorse or promote any products or services for financial gain. Therefore, we kindly ask for your support by disabling your ad blocker. Your assistance helps us continue providing quality content. Thank you!