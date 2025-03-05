Latvia donates cars confiscated from drunk drivers to aid Ukraine’s humanitarian, defense needs

The Latvian government approved the transfer of 31 vehicles previously confiscated from drunk drivers to Ukraine.

Since the full-scale invasion began in 2022, Latvia has been providing military assistance to Ukraine, including Stinger anti-aircraft missiles, drones, howitzers, helicopters, and other equipment. It also contributed to NATO’s Comprehensive Assistance Package for Ukraine and led initiatives like the Drone Coalition to supply drones to Ukraine.

As a Baltic state sharing a border with Russia, Latvia views Russian expansionism as a direct threat to its sovereignty and regional stability. Latvia also has a long history of occupation by Russia during the Soviet era. This historical trauma has made Latvians particularly wary of Russian aggression and supportive of Ukraine resisting it.

The vehicles, valued at 98,755 euros, will be distributed across multiple critical sectors, including military, healthcare, and local administration, according to LSM.

Recipients of the vehicles span a diverse range of Ukrainian institutions.

The Armed Forces of Ukraine and National Guard will receive military-oriented vehicles, while civilian organizations such as the Sumy Regional Children’s Clinical Hospital and the M.M. Amosov National Institute of Cardiovascular Surgery will benefit from the transportation support.

Local administrative bodies, including city and village councils in regions like Bohodukhiv, Kramatorsk, Zolochiv, and Arbuzinka, are also set to receive vehicles, indicating a broad-based approach to supporting various community needs.

The logistics of the vehicle transfer will be managed by Latvian non-governmental organizations Agendum, Tev, and Uzņēmēji mieram, who will organize the convoy and ensure delivery to the designated recipients.

The program for the transfer of confiscated vehicles for Ukraine has been operating since 10 March 2023. During this time, Ukraine has already received 676 vehicles that are used for both military and civilian needs.