Will Meloni bridge Europe and America?

In the shifting geopolitical landscape of 2025, one European leader stands out as a potential mediator between the United States and the increasingly fractured European Union: Italy’s Prime Minister, Giorgia Meloni.

Over recent months, she has carefully positioned herself as the closest mainstream European leader to former President Donald Trump, using this relationship to boost her credentials as a “bridge” between the US and Europe.

Trump broke with tradition by inviting several foreign leaders to his inauguration ceremony in January 2025. Meloni was the only EU head of government present, alongside other far-right figures from across Europe, including Éric Zemmour, a French ultranationalist known for his xenophobic views and advocacy of the “great replacement” theory, Tom Van Grieken from Belgium’s Vlaams Belang party, Mateusz Morawiecki of Poland’s ruling PiS party, and Tino Chrupalla, co-leader of Germany’s far-right AfD.

Earlier that month, she also visited Trump at Mar-a-Lago, where he praised her as a “fantastic woman” who had “really taken Europe by storm.”

Of course, one should be cautious not to overestimate Trump’s flattering remarks, given his well-known habit of walking back his own words. However, with a clear ideological affinity and longstanding ties with US Republicans, Meloni stands as a potential key player in facilitating dialogue between Washington and Europe on sensitive issues such as the war in Ukraine.

Yet, while Meloni enjoys a favorable position with Trump, she is caught between a delicate balancing act.

On one hand, she cannot — and does not want to — turn her back on Ukraine, having strongly supported Kyiv and President Zelenskyy.

On the other hand, her relationship with Trump complicates her position, especially given Trump’s increasingly hostile rhetoric toward Zelenskyy and his stance on the war. Many European leaders are uncomfortable with Trump’s embrace of Russian President Vladimir Putin and his dismissive attitude toward European values.

The task of reconciling Trump’s increasingly close ties with Russian President Vladimir Putin with the EU’s values and policies has become an urgent challenge for Europe’s leadership.

At an emergency summit called by French President Emmanuel Macron in Paris to discuss a unified European response to Trump’s rapprochement with Putin, Meloni’s discomfort was palpable. She arrived an hour late and afterwards criticized the summit format, which initially excluded several EU countries and called it “anti-Trump.” Meloni also expressed that decisions regarding EU unity should be made in Brussels involving all the 27 countries.

This incident reflects the difficulties Meloni faces in navigating the complex dynamics between Europe and Trump.

Despite these challenges, Meloni’s ideological stance and her strong ties with US Republicans make her a potential key player in facilitating dialogue between Washington and Europe.

Her right-wing ideology, deeply rooted in nationalism, traditional family values, and a firm stance against abortion, places her in closer alignment with Trump and other conservative forces in the US

While abortion has been legal in Italy since 1978, Meloni’s government has worked to make the procedure more difficult to access, promoting alternatives and increasing the influence of anti-abortion organizations in public healthcare. Her stance on immigration, advocating for stricter border controls and limiting the influence of migrants, further aligns her with Trump’s populist rhetoric.

By positioning herself as a defender of national identity, Christian heritage, and conservative values, Meloni makes herself an appealing figure in Washington.

She has also emphasized the importance of Western unity after Ukraine talks with European leaders, Canada and Türkiye in London on 2 March. Meloni has consistently stated that any division within the West would be detrimental, especially for Ukraine, and has urged European leaders to prioritize unity.

British Prime Minister Keir Starmer said that he and other leaders, including French President Emmanuel Macron, were working on assembling a “coalition of the willing” that would also commit to deploying peacekeeping troops to secure Kyiv. The Italian premier has also proposed hosting a summit between European leaders and the US, to build bridges after the relationship between the long-time allies strained over the war in Ukraine.

After the meeting Ukrainian President Zelenskyy in London, Meloni described him as “lucid and rational” and expressed sympathy for him following his public clashes with Trump. She believes that Zelenskyy is committed to finding diplomatic solutions to the war in Ukraine.

At the same time, Trump is viewed as a “dealer” by the Italian premier. Most certainly, he will not abandon his efforts to push for a ceasefire. This is not about any grand ambition of peacemaking but rather an attempt to eliminate distractions and focus entirely on his primary objective — countering China.

For Trump, the war in Ukraine is a sideshow that diverts resources and attention from what he sees as the real contest of the century.

His approach is transactional: securing a deal that freezes the war, regardless of the long-term consequences, would allow him to shift America’s strategic priorities toward its rivalry with Beijing.

Giorgia Meloni may organize a summit in Italy, following the example of the one held in London on 2 March, convened by Keir Starmer. She could extend an invitation to the Americans, though it is likely that Donald Trump himself will not attend, with US representation instead falling to Secretary of State Marco Rubio.

This creates an intriguing dynamic, as Meloni seizes the opportunity to bolster Italy’s standing as a European leader — something the country has long lacked. The move becomes even more compelling against the backdrop of Trump’s reluctance to align with either French President Emmanuel Macron or British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, both of whom failed to bring him into their fold.

This summit will be an opportunity for Meloni not just to discuss how to continue supporting Ukraine — especially as Italy remains firm in its decision not to send peacekeepers — but, more importantly, to define the framework of US-European relations.

While Meloni is a staunch Atlanticist, other key players — France, Britain, and potentially Germany, where coalition negotiations are underway following the 23 February elections — are increasingly competing for leadership in Europe and within the EU. Macron, in particular, has long championed the idea of greater European sovereignty and strategic autonomy from the United States.

However, Meloni’s ability to broker a recalibration between the US and Ukraine or manage transatlantic relations may be limited. Despite her proximity to Trump and her efforts to cultivate diplomatic ties, she cannot fully control the dynamics between Europe and the US Trump’s increasingly transactional approach to foreign policy, coupled with his animosity towards European institutions, makes it unlikely that Meloni alone can restore the strong, cooperative bond between the US and Europe.

In the end, while Meloni’s role as a mediator offers a unique opportunity, her influence may only go so far in shaping the broader trajectory of transatlantic relations. Europe’s future relations with the US will likely require a broader, more inclusive strategy that goes beyond Meloni’s ideological leanings and individual efforts.

Alina Hrytsenko Alina Hrytsenko, an international relations specialist and a Senior Consultant at the National Institute for Strategic Studies in Kyiv.

Editor’s note. The opinions expressed in our Opinion section belong to their authors. Euromaidan Press’ editorial team may or may not share them.



