Macron dubs Russia a threat to France and Europe, rejects peace at all costs

French President Emmanuel Macron believes that Russia is a threat to Europe and France.

In a televised address to the French nation, he stated that Russia allocates 40% of its budget to military needs.

Macron: Russia has become a threat to France and Europe



The French president addressed the nation, saying that 40% of Russia’s budget is spent on the military pic.twitter.com/OSZy8pQpiR — Euromaidan Press (@EuromaidanPress) March 5, 2025

He showed an infographic that delivers a clear-cut message that Russia is slated to increase its army and arsenal by 2030.

“Putin violates our borders to assassinate opponents, manipulates the elections in Romania and Moldova, and organizes digital attacks against our hospitals to block their operation. Russia tries to manipulate our opinions with lies spread on social media and basically it tests our limits it does it in the air in sea in space and behind our screens. This aggressiveness does not seem to know any borders, and Russia at the same time continues to rearm itself, spending more than 40% of its budget for this purpose by 2030,” he said.

He added that peace in Ukraine must not come at all costs or be dictated by Russia.