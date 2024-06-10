Russo-Ukrainian War, day 837: Ukraine strikes deep into Russia, damages Su-57 jet for the first time

Exclusive

Ukraine war erodes Russia’s grip on Black Sea, Mediterranean. The ongoing war in Ukraine has damaged one-third of Russia’s Black Sea warships and cut off its ability to rotate naval assets through Turkish straits, weakening the Kremlin’s power projection in the Mediterranean region it once dominated.

Big Oil finances Putin’s war crimes and Trump’s political ambitions. Recent findings suggest that Big Oil has been channeling funds into Putin’s regime and Trump’s political coffers, supporting Russian aggression in Ukraine and efforts to secure favors for the fossil fuel industry.

Military

Ukraine reports first ever damage to Russia’s newest “fifth-generation fighter” Su-57 Felon. Satellite images confirm Russia’s latest Su-57 multirole fighter was damaged at Akhtubinsk airfield, some 600 km from the frontline, marking the first such incident, as per a Ukrainian intelligence report.

Ukrainian Intel: Number of damaged Russian Su-57s could be two. At least one Russia’s newest Su-57 fighter jet was hit for the first time at Akhtubinsk airfield in Astrakhan, about 600 km from the front lines in Ukraine.

Russian command node hit in Ukraine’s first warplane strike inside Russia, SkyNews’ source says. SkyNews’ Ukrainian military sources say Ukraine’s warplane hit a Russian command node in the first airstrike inside Russia, while another attack reportedly damaged a Russian large landing ship in the Azov Sea.

Media: Massive fire at Russian ammo depot Belgorod Oblast after alleged Ukrainian attack (video). A massive fire erupted at a Russian ammunition depot in Rakitnoye district in Russia’s Belgorod Oblast, after reported Ukrainian strikes, while a drone planted Ukraine’s flag in the region’s other village.

Sullivan: Russian operation in Kharkiv Oblast has lost momentum. In late May, the US, Germany, France, and other Ukrainian allies authorized Kyiv to use Western weapons to strike Russian territory.

As of 09 Jun 2024, the approximate losses of weapons and military equipment of the Russian Armed Forces from the beginning of the invasion to the present day:

Personnel: 518560 (+1270) Tanks: 7869 (+26) APV: 15131 (+26) Artillery systems: 13593 (+60) MLRS: 1097 (+2) Anti-aircraft systems: 836 (+2) Aircraft: 357 Helicopters: 326 UAV: 10982 (+37) Cruise missiles : 2277 Warships/boats: 28 Submarines: 1 Vehicles and fuel tanks: 18562 (+78)



Intelligence and technology

Ukraine to test homegrown guided bombs in “a few weeks”. Russia drops over 3,000 guided bombs on Ukraine monthly, with Kharkiv bearing the brunt due to its proximity to the border.

Finland exports state-of-the-art weapons to Ukraine, including prototypes in development. Finland is supplying Ukraine with its newest weapons systems, including prototypes still in development, as stated by Finland’s senior defense official. Combat feedback will aid Finnish military technology.

International

Zelenskyy: “We are doing everything to ensure that US leadership is felt”. Ukrainian President announced intensified efforts to finalize a bilateral security deal with the US, as part of Ukraine’s strategy to strengthen its defense through Western alliances.

Welt: France rallies West to send military instructors to Ukraine, but Germany, Italy, and Spain fear consequences. Macron plans to create a coalition to send military instructors to Ukraine.

G7 to caution small Chinese banks over Russia ties, Reuters says. G7 leaders to warn Chinese banks to stop assisting Russia in evading Western sanctions during an upcoming summit, according to Reuters’ sources.

France’s Thales to supply Ukraine with second CM200 air defense system. France’s Thales to provide Ukraine with a second integrated air defense system CM200, including surveillance radar and command systems, enhancing threat detection and response capabilities.

France, US aim for G7 approval of $50 bn Solidarity Fund for Ukraine. France, US presidents hope all G7 members agree on $50 billion solidarity fund for Ukraine sourced from profits of frozen Russian assets worth around $280 billion.

Humanitarian and social impact

Over 67,000 women serve in Ukrainian army, says Defense Ministry. Ukraine’s Deputy Defense Minister stated that more than 67,000 women currently serve in the Armed Forces, with the majority being military personnel.

Political and legal developments

Politico: Macron supports Estonia’s Kallas to succeed Borrell as top EU diplomat. Estonia’s PM Kaja Kallas emerges as front-runner for EU’s next chief diplomat role, with backing from France’s Macron, Politico says.

New developments

Mykolaiv launches innovative website to track international aid. The move aims to enhance transparency and public accountability, revealed Mayor Oleksandr Senkevych.

