Russo-Ukrainian War, day 857: Russia attacks Zaporizhzhia Oblast, killing seven, including two children

Military

Frontline report: Ukraine preparing major offensive to encircle and isolate Vovchansk. Ukraine is allocating significant resources to expedite advances in the Vovchansk direction, aiming for a decisive victory through the use of encirclement.

ISW: Ukrainian forces recaptured positions in northern Kharkiv Oblast. Russian forces made no significant progress there since 12 June.

Ukraine downs 10/10 Russian Shahed drones. Ukrainian Air Force intercepted Russian drones over 6 regions.

As of 29 Jun 2024, the approximate losses of weapons and military equipment of the Russian Armed Forces from the beginning of the invasion to the present day:

Personnel: 541560 (+1070)

Tanks: 8073 (+7)

APV: 15505 (+25)

Artillery systems: 14480 (+57)

MLRS: 1109

Anti-aircraft systems: 871

Aircraft: 360

Helicopters: 326

UAV: 11538 (+29)

Cruise missiles : 2331 (+2)

Warships/boats: 28

Submarines: 1

Vehicles and fuel tanks: 19568 (+54)

Intelligence and technology

Ukraine’s explosive ordnance disposal units clear 30,000 square kilometers of land in two years. The area is equivalent to the size of Belgium or Moldova.

Ukrainian intel hackers stop Russian traffic on Kerch Bridge in Crimea. A source in the Defense Intelligence Forces reported that the attacks, which were ongoing for at least two days, are part of a broader effort to disrupt Russian operations in the region.

Proof of Russian use of North Korean missiles in Ukraine unveiled at UN. The experts analyzed missile debris from a Russian strike on Kharkiv on 2 January 2024.

Reuters: $ 150 million US aid for Ukraine to include HAWK air defense missiles. The US began supplying HAWK air defense systems to Ukraine in 2022.

International

Polish FM Sikorski: Russia is not invincible, West can still defeat Putin. Radosław Sikorski, Foreign Minister of Poland, argues that the West needs to re-learn how to win the game of escalation vis-à-vis Russia.

Kuleba meets with Armenian Foreign Minister, who distances himself from Russia. The ministers discussed areas for deepening bilateral relations and international cooperation, especially in the context of Ukraine’s future membership in the EU, among other things.

NATO boosts defenses in Black and Baltic seas amid Russian threats. Ensuring free trade and security in the Black Sea is a key priority for NATO’s current strategy, emphasizes Vice Admiral Geoffrey Hughes, as the alliance addresses regional threats.

Trump: Russia will not be an enemy if the US is led by a “”smart president””. He also once again said he could resolve the war between Ukraine and Russia after his election victory and would do so before he even entered the White House.

Border Guard Service: Ukraine defends against Russia, not threatening Belarus. Belarusian officials claimed that Ukraine is amassing troops near their shared border and accused Ukraine of “”attempting to drag Belarus into the war.””

EU tightens sanctions on Belarus for Russia war support. These measures will impact multiple sectors of the Belarusian economy.

WSJ: Vienna has become major Russian spy hub for anti-Western operations in Europe. Over the past two years, the number of Russian state employees in Austria has increased to over 500, a significant portion of whom, according to Austrian intelligence estimates, are spies.

Russian ally Belarus claims Ukrainian troop buildup on shared border. Belarus, which allowed Russia to invade Ukraine through its territory in 2022, continues supporting Putin without major consequences.

IMF approves $ 2.2 bn budget support package for Ukraine. The total IMF aid to Ukraine has reached $7.6 billion, nearly half of the 4-year loan.

Humanitarian and social impact

Mirror: Russian POW camps feed Ukrainian soldiers dog food and torture them until they lose consciousness.

Russian forces attack Zaporizhzhia Oblast, killing seven, including two children. As of this moment there is no information on which type of weapon Russian Armed Forces used in their attack on the town. In addition, critical infrastructure has been hit, as well as a shop and several residential buildings.

Three people killed and four wounded due to Russian shelling in Donetsk Oblast. Russian forces made use of aerial bombs to attack settlements in the Donetsk Oblast, leading to civilian casualties.

Ukraine secures release of 10 civilians in Vatican-brokered exchange, including Crimean Tatar leader. Liberation gives hope for other Ukrainian civilians languishing in Russian prisons

