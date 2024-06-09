Welt: France rallies West to send military instructors to Ukraine, but Germany, Italy, and Spain fear consequences

France has proposed that Western countries, including the United States, United Kingdom, Poland, Netherlands, Latvia, Lithuania, Estonia, Denmark, and Sweden, join a coalition to send military instructors to Ukraine, according to German publication Welt. French Chief of Staff Thierry Burkhard invited these countries to participate in a training mission within a multinational coalition.

France is considering sending military instructors to Ukraine to accelerate the training of Ukrainian soldiers, focusing on demining and military equipment maintenance.

However, France did not approach Germany, which has expressed opposition to the idea. Unnamed EU diplomats say French President Emmanuel Macron aims to carry out the mission under the existing EU mission in Ukraine (EUMAM), requiring a mandate change that may occur during the summer review and November extension.

According to Welt, European diplomatic circles acknowledge that there are strong military reasons to train Ukrainian troops in Ukraine, ensuring that the training meets the needs of the Ukrainian Armed Forces and allowing soldiers to remain in their country. Nevertheless, most EU countries, particularly Germany, Italy, and Spain, oppose sending instructors due to fears of escalation and potentially being drawn into a war with Russia.

Reports of Macron’s plans to create a coalition to send military instructors to Ukraine emerged in late May, with an expected announcement this week. However, during a 7 June meeting with Ukrainian President Zelenskyy, Macron expressed his desire to organize the coalition but hesitated to commit to sending instructors at this time.

