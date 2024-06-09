Ukrainian Intel: Number of damaged Russian Su-57s could be two

Two of Russia’s most advanced Su-57 Felon fighter jets were likely damaged in a Ukrainian strike on the Akhtubinsk airfield in Russia, located 589 km from the Ukrainian front lines, said Ukrainian Intelligence spokesman Andrii Yusov.

This marks the first time Ukraine has targeted the Su-57, which is capable of carrying Kh-59 and Kh-69 cruise missiles.

Two Su-57 Felon fighters, Russia's most advanced jets, rmight be damaged in a 🇺🇦 strike on Akhtubinsk airfield, Russia, 589 km from the front. First time Ukraine has hit the Su-57, capable of carrying Kh-59 & Kh-69 cruise missiles, says 🇺🇦 Intel spokesman Andrii Yusov. pic.twitter.com/RQHc4CW6ou — Euromaidan Press (@EuromaidanPress) June 9, 2024

“As more information comes to light, there are indications that the number of Su-57 aircraft hit could be as high as two. Moreover, reports suggest that there have been casualties and injuries among Russian military personnel,” he said on Ukrainian TV.

According to Ukraine’s Main Intelligence Directorate (HUR), the strike occurred on 8 June. Satellite imagery from 7 June shows the Su-57 intact, while images from 8 June reveal blast craters and fire scorch marks near the aircraft, indicating a strike in close proximity. Although the level of damage is unclear, the Su-57’s hull appears intact, but the nearby blasts likely inflicted explosive and shrapnel damage.

The Akhtubinsk airfield is located in Russia’s Astrakhan Oblast southeast of Volgograd.

The Sukhoi Su-57 “Felon” is Russia’s newest twin-engine stealth multirole fighter, which entered service in December 2020. As of December 2023, the Russian Aerospace Forces had 22 Felons in service. These aircraft have been used several times in 2022 to target Ukraine from within Russian airspace.

Read more: