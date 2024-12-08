Eng
Esp

Copyright © 2024 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected].

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Ukrainian soldiers hold ground in Donetsk Oblast but face risk of encirclement near Uspenivka on Kurakhove front

Ukrainian defense forces on the Kurakhove front face an increasingly critical situation as Russian troops advance, threatening to encircle key positions.
byOlena Mukhina
08/12/2024
2 minute read
An FPV drone operator during the Victory Drones training
An FPV drone operator during the Victory Drones training. Source: Victory Drones
Ukrainian soldiers hold ground in Donetsk Oblast but face risk of encirclement near Uspenivka on Kurakhove front

In the area of the village of Uspenivka, Donetsk Oblast, on the Kurakhove front, Ukrainian forces are at risk of encirclement by Russian troops, says Pavlo Lakiichuk, the head of security programs at the Global Strategy Center “Strategy XXI,” according to Espreso.

Kurakhove’s fall would threaten a key Ukrainian strongpoint that helps protect the strategic city of Pokrovsk. The industrial city’s position along the H15 highway makes it crucial for Ukrainian logistics and defense of the western Donetsk Oblast, while its industrial facilities have served as important fortified positions for Ukrainian forces throughout the war.

Lakiichuk says the situation is critical on the Kurakhove front, north of Kurakhove, north of the Kurakhiv Reservoir, and directly to the south of the Kurakhiv Reservoir.

“The enemy is really pressing. But the worst situation is further south, in the Uspenivka area, where Ukrainian soldiers could be encircled. They will have to retreat,” he believes.

According to Lakiichuk, Ukrainian forces will most likely retreat from Kurakhove, and the Russians expect their withdrawal. He analyzed the dynamics of combat on the Kurakhove and Pokrovsk fronts over the past week and concluded that the peak of the fighting on the Kurakhove front occurred 5-7 days ago, and now the intensity of the battles has effectively leveled off.

“This indicates that the Russians are trying to shift the main direction of the fighting to the Pokrovsk front, clearly believing they can handle Kurakhove with the forces they have concentrated there,” the expert stated.

He compared the current situation with battles for Bakhmut in Donetsk Oblast a year ago, where the Russians lost 500-600 soldiers daily during intense “meat assaults.”

At the beginning of this year, during the battles for Avdiivka, the invaders lost 700-800 soldiers per day. Now, the average daily numbers are from 1,500 to 2,000 soldiers in the last few days during the most intense battles.

According to Lakiichuk, this reflects the growing gap between Russia’s mobilization plans and the actual figures of soldiers needed on the front.

He explained that the Russian army fighting against Ukraine includes both mobilized soldiers from temporarily occupied Crimea, who are sent to the front unprepared, and those who have completed basic training or even undergone unit-level combat coordination.

Read more:

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here

You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter

Please leave your suggestions or corrections here



    Euromaidan Press

    We are an independent media outlet that relies solely on advertising revenue to sustain itself. We do not endorse or promote any products or services for financial gain. Therefore, we kindly ask for your support by disabling your ad blocker. Your assistance helps us continue providing quality content. Thank you!

    Related Posts