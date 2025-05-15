UK intelligence: Russia’s recent ammo depot loss was self-inflicted

The UK Ministry of Defense stated in a 14 May intelligence update that the large-scale explosions at Russia’s 51st GRAU munitions depot near Kirzhach, Vladimir oblast, were most likely caused by internal failures rather than any external attack.
Satellite imagery confirms scale of damage
British officials noted that satellite imagery showed more than 1 square kilometer of the site was affected by the blast. The UK intelligence assessment interpreted the destruction as a substantial setback for Russia’s ability to supply its forces in Ukraine.
“Furthermore, fire-damaged, unstable, unexploded munitions may have landed outside of the facility, potentially posing danger to civilians in the vicinity,” the report reads.
Russian MOD blames fire; UK says poor handling to blame
Russia’s Ministry of Defense claimed the explosions began with a fire that triggered detonation of stored munitions. The UK Defense Intelligence update assessed that this explanation was consistent with chronic deficiencies in Russia’s handling of weapons and storage procedures.
“It is highly likely that poor weapons handling procedures alongside negligent storage of munitions resulted in this loss,” the British report stated.
The British Defense Ministry further characterized the incident as part of a “longstanding trend of regularly evidenced Russian ineptitude” in managing its military equipment.
Largest self-inflicted munitions loss of the war
UK officials concluded that the destruction of the 51st GRAU arsenal was probably the largest munitions loss Russia has suffered due to its own internal actions during the current conflict.
Read also
-
Satellite images reveal extensive damage to Russia’s 51st GRAU arsenal in Vladimir Oblast
-
Drones strike Russian city of Murom, targeting facility that produces gunpowder
-
Nearly 100 cruise missiles destroyed in Ukraine’s recent strike on Russia’s Engels airbase, military says
-
Ukraine strikes major Lukoil refinery in Volgograd Oblast in continued drone attack spree