Ukraine retakes ground near Pokrovsk while Russians advance in four other sectors

Kyiv forces moved forward on two axes east and southeast of Donetsk’s Pokrovsk on 13 May, ISW says. Deep State stated Nové fell to Russians alongside other Russian gains in eastern Ukraine.
byYuri Zoria
15/05/2025
Map: ISW
According to the Institute for the Study of War (ISW) on 14 May 2025, Russian and Ukrainian forces have both made localized advances across various sectors in eastern Ukraine, including in Donetsk and Kharkiv Oblasts.

These battlefield developments come amid reported ceasefire discussions between Kyiv and Moscow are expected to take place in Istanbul. Despite this, the intensity of ground operations across multiple sectors shows no signs of slowing, with Russia also not suspending its daily explosive drone attacks against Ukrainian cities.

ISW assessed that Russian forces recently progressed in the Kupiansk direction, an area positioned at the meeting point of Kharkiv and Luhansk oblasts. Geolocated video published on 13 May confirmed movement northeast of Zapadne, just north of Kupiansk.

Map: ISW

Meanwhile, Ukrainian forces achieved gains in the Pokrovsk direction, Donetsk Oblast. According to geolocated footage released on 13 May, Ukrainian units advanced in western Myrne, located east of Pokrovsk, and in central Lysivka, southeast of Pokrovsk, ISW says.

Map: ISW

Russian troops were reported to have moved forward in the Toretsk direction, also in Donetsk Oblast. Geolocated videos published on 13 and 14 May confirmed advances north of Toretsk and west of Yablunivka, situated southwest of Toretsk. ISW reports that additional geolocated evidence published on 14 May indicated further Russian movement southwest of Zorya.

Map: ISW

In the Kurakhove direction, also in Donetsk Oblast, Russian forces advanced in southern Bahatyr, west of Kurakhove, based on geolocated footage released on 14 May. Another advance occurred in the Velyka Novosilka direction, where Russian units moved east of Zelene Pole, west of Velyka Novosilka.

Velyka Novosilka Direction May 14, 2025
Map: ISW

Deep State’s reports on frontline changes

Separately, the Ukrainian open-source intelligence (OSINT) project Deep State confirmed additional Russian advances.

On 14 May, Deep State reported enemy progress in Malynivka, northeast of Pokrovsk; in Bahatyr, north of Velyka Novosilka; and near Novosilka, west of Velyka Novosilka.

On 15 May, Deep State further reported that Russian forces had occupied Nové, located in the northern part of Donetsk Oblast in the Lyman sector. The same update mentioned further Russian advances in Chasiv Yar, Donetsk Oblast, and in the Pokrovsk sector’s Malynivka and near Nova Poltavka.

