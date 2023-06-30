Russians reduce their presence at Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant – Ukraine intel

Russians reduced their presence at the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP), instructing the personnel remaining at the plant to “blame Ukraine in case of any emergency,” Ukraine’s Main Directorate of Intelligence (HUR) reported on 30 June.

The HUR says the occupation contingent is leaving the premises of the ZNPP, three Rosatom employees, who were in charge of the Russians, were among the first to leave the plant. Ukrainian employees who signed a contract with Rosatom also received recommendations to evacuate from ZNPP territory by 5 July.

“The desired destination is the territory of occupied Crimea. As of today, it is known that the head of the legal department Mantsurova, chief inspector Shtatsky, and deputy station manager Gubarev are leaving for the peninsula,” the HUR wrote.

The number of military patrols is also gradually decreasing at the nuclear plant and in its satellite city of Enerhodar, in Zaporizhzhia Oblast, according to the HUR.

Andrii Yusov, the spokesman for the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine, told Hromadske that it might indicate the Russian preparations for a terrorist attack at the nuclear power plant.

He also emphasized that the intelligence confirmed that the Russian occupants are mining the ZNPP’s various facilities.

Meanwhile, the Interior Ministry reported on 30 June that three Ukrainian oblasts — Zaporizhzhia, Dnipropetrovsk, and Kherson — have launched special large-scale special drills, preparing for a possible attack on the occupied Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant.

Nearly 8,000 people, 350 special vehicles, and 400 evacuation buses are simultaneously involved in the exercises, including local authorities, law enforcement officers, volunteers, doctors, and representatives of all services of state authorities.

Tags: HUR, nuclear power plant, Russian occupation, Zaporizhia