Romania thwarts suspected Russian-directed sabotage attempt

Romania’s authorities have arrested a 34-year-old Colombian national for attempting Russian-coordinated acts of sabotage targeting critical infrastructure, Romania newspaper Adevărul reports.
According to Romania’s Directorate for Investigating Organized Crime and Terrorism (DIICOT), the suspect conducted surveillance activities in July 2024 at the direction of a foreign national residing in Russia. The Directorate says the suspect photographed and filmed various high-importance targets, planning to destroy them through explosions or fires in ways that would endanger national security.
DIICOT reports that police intervention prevented the completion of the criminal plan. The suspect, who has military training and intelligence gathering experience from his home country, was arrested and indicted on 13 November, with the case now being tried at the Bucharest Court of Appeal. The suspected saboteur was in pre-trial detention and was remanded in custody by the court.
Prosecutors have charged the suspect under Article 403 of Romania’s Criminal Code (terrorism) and Article 42, paragraph 1 of the Penal Code of Romania (preparation of terrorist acts). If convicted, the suspect faces 10-20 years imprisonment, Adevărul says.
Related:
- WSJ: US-bound planes possibly targeted in Russian DHL-linked incendiary scheme
- Romanian presidential candidate Georgescu vows to end Ukrainian aid, halt grain exports if he takes office
- NATO chief warns Trump: forced Ukraine peace deal could embolden China, Iran, and North Korea
- SBU arrests suspected Russian spies, foils sabotage plots in Lyman, Chernihiv, Kirovohrad, Vinnytsia
- Ukraine’s police detaines 179 people for committing arsons ordered by Russian special services this year
- Venezuela detained two Colombians who fought for Ukraine, might extradite them to Russia
- US and Germany reportedly foiled Russian plot to assassinate Rheinmetall CEO – CNN citing anonymous sources
- NYT: Russia conducts sabotage operations across Europe to undermine support for Ukraine
- European agencies sound alarm over Russian sabotage plots, FT says