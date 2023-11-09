Crimean Tatar political prisoner requires urgent medical assistance, human rights defenders say

Crimean Tatar Remzi Memetov who was sentenced to 8.9 years in prison by the Russian occupation authorities needs a consultation of a neurologist, his wife told activists of the Crimean Solidarity.

Elmira Memetova had visited the political prisoner at the end of October 2023 in the Russian colony in Stavropol.

“Remzi Memetov, sentenced to 8.9 years in jail, suffers from high blood pressure and requires the assistance of a neurologist,” said the activists.

The Crimean Tatar had told his wife that he had experienced constant dizziness and had “double vision,” while his blood pressure was consistently at 150/100.

The prison doctor recommended a visit of a private neurologist to Mametov, suspecting that the issue with the eye may be related to blood vessels in the brain. Although the colony administration approved the request for medical assistance, the activists were concerned that treatment might not be provided.

