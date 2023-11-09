Copyright © 2021 Euromaidanpress.com

The work of Euromaidan Press is supported by the International Renaissance Foundation

When referencing our materials, please include an active hyperlink to the Euromaidan Press material and a maximum 500-character extract of the story. To reprint anything longer, written permission must be acquired from [email protected].

Privacy and Cookie Policies.

Follow
The Latest

Crimean Tatar political prisoner requires urgent medical assistance, human rights defenders say

byOlena Mukhina
09/11/2023
1 minute read
The image shows Remzi Memetov, the Crimean Tatar political prisoner sentenced by the Russian occupation authorities. Source: UkrInform
Total
0
Shares
0
0
0

Crimean Tatar Remzi Memetov who was sentenced to 8.9 years in prison by the Russian occupation authorities needs a consultation of a neurologist, his wife told activists of the Crimean Solidarity.

Elmira Memetova had visited the political prisoner at the end of October 2023 in the Russian colony in Stavropol.

“Remzi Memetov, sentenced to 8.9 years in jail, suffers from high blood pressure and requires the assistance of a neurologist,” said the activists.

The Crimean Tatar had told his wife that he had experienced constant dizziness and had “double vision,” while his blood pressure was consistently at 150/100.

The prison doctor recommended a visit of a private neurologist to Mametov, suspecting that the issue with the eye may be related to blood vessels in the brain. Although the colony administration approved the request for medical assistance, the activists were concerned that treatment might not be provided.

Related:

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!
Total
0
Shares
Share 0
Tweet 0
Pin it 0
Related Posts