Crimean Tatar political prisoner died in a Russian prison

Crimean Tatar activist Dzhemil Hafarov. Photo via Refat Chubarov 

Crimean Tatar activist Dzhemil Hafarov, who was previously convicted by the Russian “court” in occupied Crimea, died on 10 February 2022.

He was diagnosed with kidney failure. In November 2022, he suffered a heart attack. According to Hafarov, the pre-trial detention center administration refused to provide him proper medical care. The lawyers said that detention in the pre-trial detention center was dangerous for Gafarov’s life, RFE/RL reports.

Hafarov was detained in 2019 and accused by Russian authorities of belonging to a “terrorist organization,” Hizb ut-Tahrir, allegedly “extremist” only for books found in his apartment that are considered “extremist.”

On 11 January, the Russian “court” in occupied Crimea ruled to imprison Hafarov and three other Crimean Tatars for 13 years.

