Australia to supply 30 Bushmaster protected mobility vehicles to Ukraine

Bushmaster

Bushmaster protected mobility vehicle.
Credit: Wikimedia Common 

Australia will provide Ukraine with a new defense package that includes 30 Bushmaster armored personnel carriers, President Zelenskyy wrote.

Negotiations with Mr. Anthony Albanese, Prime Minister of Australia. Thank you! New powerful defense package, including 30 Bushmasters. As always, we have a full political understanding. A successful meeting!” Zelenskyy wrote in his Telegram channel.

Earlier, Anthony Albanese announced the departure of an Australian Air Force’s E-7A Wedgetail reconnaissance aircraft to Germany to protect humanitarian and military supplies to Ukraine.

