Australia imposes sanctions on 21 Russian entities, including Rosneft

On 19 May, Prime Minister of Australia Anthony Albanese and Foreign Minister Penny Wong announced new sanctions and an export ban, targeting sectors of economic significance to Russia ahead of the G7 Summit.

The new financial sanctions will target 21 entities and three individuals, including a Russian illegal entity created to take over Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant, the oil giant Rosneft, the gold company Polyus PJSC, and five banks.

The country will also ban the export of all machinery and related parts to Russia “to slow its war machine.”

“Australia again calls on Russia to cease its illegal and immoral war against the people of Ukraine,” the prime minister stressed.