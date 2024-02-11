Eng
Esp

Media: French President Macron postpones 13-14 Feb Ukraine visit

There has been no official confirmation yet.
byEuheniia Martyniuk
11/02/2024
1 minute read
Emmanuel Macron, President of France, Credit: depositphotos
French President Emmanuel Macron has postponed his highly anticipated working visit to Ukraine originally scheduled for 13-14 February, according to the French business magazine Challenges.

Macron was scheduled to travel to Kyiv to sign a bilateral security agreement modeled after the UK-Ukraine security deal that British Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy concluded last month. It was previously reported that Ukraine and France were in the final stages of preparing the document.

While there has been no official confirmation yet from the Élysée Palace or the Ukrainian presidential office, the Challenges says the trip was canceled due to “security considerations.” This vague explanation has prompted intense speculation and raised pointed questions from officials on both sides.

The magazine writes that Macron was first supposed to visit Odesa before heading to Kyiv. He was also set to announce the creation of a €200 million fund for civilian projects.

Additionally, Macron was expected to formally announce the French Development Agency as the coordinator of aid to Ukraine.

The French-Ukrainian Business Council Medef International, which had simultaneously organized a mission to Kyiv, has also canceled the trip.

On 10 February, Zelenskyy and Macron spoke by phone. Kyiv reported that they discussed the situation on the frontline, Ukraine’s defense needs, and security guarantees.

Read more:

