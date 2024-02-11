Zelenskyy and Macron discuss Ukraine-France security agreement

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy spoke by phone with French President Emmanuel Macron on 10 February 2024. He expressed his deepest condolences after a Russian strike killed two French humanitarian workers and injured three more in Ukraine’s Kherson Oblast on 1 February 2024.
The leaders discussed the current situation on the battlefield and Ukraine’s defense needs, including drones, artillery systems and shells, electronic warfare capabilities, and air defense systems.
Zelenskyy thanked Macron for spearheading the Artillery Coalition with the US, under which Paris will manufacture and provide Ukraine with dozens of Caesar self-propelled howitzers and ammunition.
The presidents also discussed preparations for a bilateral security guarantees agreement between Ukraine and France, as outlined under the G7 2023 Vilnius Declaration. Zelenskyy said leading European countries, by drafting such deals, demonstrate Europe’s leadership and motivate Ukrainian troops while sending a powerful message to Russia of relentless European support.
The first bilateral security agreement was signed between Ukraine and UK on 12 January 2024.
UK security deal with Ukraine: Budapest Memorandum 2.0 or road to NATO?
