France accuses Russia of endangering world food security

On November 1, French President Emmanuel Macron had a phone call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

During the call, Macron accused Russia of endangering world food supplies by suspending its participation in the UN-brokered grain export deal that allowed millions of tons of grain to be exported from Ukraine. He also assured Zelensky that France would help Ukraine get through the winter and help with repairing infrastructure damaged by Russian strikes.

Macron said that France was fully prepared to provide military support for Ukraine, including supplying Ukraine with anti-air defense systems.

“As I confirmed this morning to President Zelensky, we are fully mobilized to increase our military support for Ukraine, particularly with regard to its anti-air defenses”

“Ukraine’s water supply and electricity infrastructure have suffered significant damage in the Russian attacks. Action is needed before winter. We shall swiftly mobilize both the international community and the private sector,” he wrote on Twitter.

In addition, the two presidents agreed to hold a conference in Paris on 13 December to build support for the country’s civilians throughout winter and a bilateral conference, slated for 12 December, with the aim of mobilizing French firms, the official residence of the French president informed.

The head of the Ukrainian state thanked the President of France for “unwavering support” and called their conversation “extremely important and productive.”

Tags: air defenses, France, Russia Ukraine attacks, Ukraine France