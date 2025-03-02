Russo-Ukrainian War, day 1102: European leaders rally around Ukraine as US support wavers

Exclusives

Military

Frontline report: Russian soldiers on crutches try to cross the Oskil River—Ukrainian drones strike first. The deployment of visibly wounded troops represents a critical manpower shortage for Russian forces attempting to secure the strategic corridor, which would enable advances on both Kupiansk and Borova in Karkiv Oblast.

Russian drone attacks kill one in Odesa, wound seven in Kharkiv. Russian forces have launched multiple drone attacks on Ukrainian cities right after Zelenskyy left the White House, killing one person and injuring ten others across Kharkiv and Odesa oblasts.

As of 1 MAR 2025, the approximate losses of weapons and military equipment of the Russian Armed Forces from the beginning of the invasion to the present day:

Personnel: 875610 (+1050)

Tanks: 10233 (+11)

APV: 21249 (+15)

Artillery systems: 23908 (+61)

MLRS: 1304 (+1)

Anti-aircraft systems: 1088

Aircraft: 370

Helicopters: 331

UAV: 27402 (+128)

Cruise missiles: 3085

Warships/boats: 28

Submarines: 1

Vehicles and fuel tanks: 39101 (+107)

Intelligence and Technology

American company secures major contract to supply Ukraine with 6,000 anti-jamming drones. NEROS beats 259 competitors to supply Ukraine with 6,000 anti-jamming Archer FPV drones capable of delivering 2kg payloads over 20km distances in adverse weather conditions.

Anonymous hackers declare support for Ukraine after White House clash. Anonymous hackers pledge continued cyber support for Ukraine following tense White House meeting where Trump ordered Zelenskyy to leave after disagreements on security guarantees.

International

Putin to inevitably betray Trump after US-Russia’s “honeymoon” period, says Ukrainian diplomat. As Trump pursues direct negotiations with Moscow that exclude Kyiv and European allies, Yelchenko foresees a calculated strategy leading to a “completely different Trump, angry, cynical” once Russia breaks its promises.

Bloomberg: US won’t abandon peace efforts but will change strategy on Ukraine, sources say. he failed minerals agreement meeting has triggered a fundamental restructuring of US-Ukraine diplomacy, with administration sources declaring “Zelenskyy is done” even as ceasefire negotiations continue.

German FM Baerbock demands immediate release of € 3 billion in aid for Ukraine. Amid growing uncertainty about US support, Baerbock’s plan prioritizes unblocking frozen funds while urging greater European defense cooperation between Germany, France, UK, and Poland.

Zelenskyy thanked US 33 times since 2022, contradicting Vance’s claims. Documentation of 33 instances of Ukrainian gratitude for American support since 2022 contradicts claims made during contentious White House meeting with Trump and Vance.

Former UK envoy: Zelenskyy faced “torture” during White House meeting. The US is placing pressure on Ukraine and European allies while Putin “appears to have suffered no pressure whatsoever,” former UK Ambassador Simon Smith warned after the Trump-Zelenskyy meeting.

US military support to Ukraine hangs in balance after White House meeting – western media. President Trump ordered a review of ongoing weapons deliveries to Ukraine after a heated Oval Office meeting with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy ended with Trump telling the Ukrainian delegation to leave.

Starmer speaks with Zelenskyy and Macron following difficult Trump-Zelenskyy meeting. A Downing Street spokesperson announced Prime Minister Starmer’s talks with Zelenskyy and Macron while emphasizing Britain’s commitment to “Ukraine’s sovereignty and security.”

Zelenskyy: Ukraine ready for peace but “in a good position”. President Zelenskyy told Fox News he believes his relationship with President Trump can be salvaged despite their public disagreement over peace terms with Russia.

Political and Legal Developments

“Only Ukrainian people decide”: Zelenskyy rejects Graham’s resignation demand. The Ukrainian president defended democratic principles in response to the Republican senator’s ultimatum that Ukraine must either replace its leadership or change its approach to negotiations with the US.

Ukraine charges Russian colonel for ordering chemical weapons against Kyiv troops in Donetsk. Colonel Roman Shkroba becomes another Russian commander targeted by Ukrainian authorities for chemical warfare violations, mere months after head of the Russian military’s radiation, chemical, and biological defense forces, Igor Kirillov was killed in an explosive attack following similar charges.

Read our earlier daily review here