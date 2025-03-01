Putin to inevitably betray Trump after US-Russia’s “honeymoon” period, says Ukrainian diplomat

The period of friendship between the US and Russia will not last long, believes Ukraine’s former ambassador to the US and Russia and longtime representative at the UN, Volodymyr Yelchenko, according to RBC-Ukraine.

On 12 February, Trump announced the start of negotiations with Moscow to end Russia’s war in Ukraine, following calls with Russian ruler Vladimir Putin. His statement triggered a wave of criticism, as experts warned that it could be a ceasefire on Putin’s terms, especially after US Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth called Ukraine’s NATO membership aspirations “unrealistic.” This conversation also stirred concerns in Europe, as its representatives were not involved in the negotiations. As of 1 March, no deal has been reached by Trump as Russia continues to pressure Ukraine on fulfillment of its conditions, while the US has not proposed any security guarantees for Kyiv.

“After Putin betrays Trump, which will inevitably happen because I know how Russian diplomacy works and how the Russian establishment operates, they won’t endure this honeymoon and will definitely set Trump up,” said the diplomat.

This could involve rejecting everything they promised him in Saudi Arabia or simply starting to violate any agreements made between Russia and the US.

“Then we will see a completely different Trump, angry, cynical, and I think at that point, as they say, we will see a lot more than expected,” Yelchenko added.

In his view, a sharp shift in US foreign policy — such as not recognizing Russia as an aggressor or openly criticizing Europe — could be part of a large strategic-diplomatic play. Trump is capable of analyzing all processes, he argued.

On the other hand, Yelchenko noted that Trump only swings to extremes when discussing Ukraine. He speaks positively about Russia and Putin.

“Putin, as a product of the intelligence services, has experience in recruiting people, getting into their souls. I think he has found some way into Trump’s heart,” Yelchenko speculated.

Additionally, reports said that Russia views negotiations with the Trump administration on restoring diplomatic presence in the US as an opportunity to rebuild its espionage network in the West.

Earlier, Trump later ordered Ukrainian officials to leave the White House despite protests from the delegation after a heated exchange with US President Donald Trump and Vice-President JD Vance. The angry conversation started following Zelenskyy’s remarks on the significance of receiving security guarantees from the US to prevent further Russia’s aggression.

Read also: