Exclusives

“Russians will 100% break any ceasefire in Ukraine,” Republican pundit warns. Putin is too old for a peace deal in Ukraine and plans to seize more territory within 18 months, says Michael DiCianna, a research fellow at the Institute of World Politics in Washington.

Historic first: Ukrainian sea drone launches FPV strike on Russian coastal air defenses. It is the first known case of an FPV attack from a “mother ship” naval drone at a coastal installation.

“Putin fears him.” Zelenskyy courts Trump, dismisses Biden in viral Fridman interview. In a three-hour podcast, Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that Donald Trump can stop Vladimir Putin. At the same time, he criticized Joe Biden’s approach to handling Russia’s war in Ukraine.

How Russia cracked NATO’s advanced weapons in Ukraine. 2025 will be a critical year for Ukraine as the Russian army gains momentum, Austrian defense expert warns

Supporting Ukraine is in Trump’s interest. Trump’s drive to broker peace in Ukraine exposes a stark paradox: America’s global power rests on the very aid he has threatened to cut.

Military

Ukrainian bomber drone strikes Russian Buk-M1 air defense system (video). Ukrainian National Guard’s drone unit tracked and struck the Russian Buk-M1 twice near Vodiane, Donetsk Oblast, causing secondary detonations of onboard missiles

Ukraine says Russia plans to use civilians as human shield to undermine Kyiv defenses of Pokrovsk in Donetsk Oblast. As Russia attempts to encircle Pokrovsk, its propaganda falsely claims Ukrainian forces target civilians to shift blame from their war crime tactics.

Frontline report: Azov retakes positions as Russians use bathtub for supply runs near Toretsk. Ukraine’s Azov brigade launched a counterattack near Toretsk, clearing Russian positions and exposing their logistical vulnerabilities.

Russian losses in Ukraine surpass 800,000 troops, says General Staff. Russia incurs extensive casualties and equipment losses amid its ongoing aggression in Ukraine, with December 2024 marking record-high monthly losses, while its territorial gains remain gradual.

As of 7 JAN 2025, the approximate losses of weapons and military equipment of the Russian Armed Forces from the beginning of the invasion to the present day:

Personnel: 800010 (+1970)

Tanks: 9710 (+10)

APV: 20189 (+25)

Artillery systems: 21710 (+45)

MLRS: 1260 (+2)

Anti-aircraft systems: 1038

Aircraft: 369

Helicopters: 331

UAV: 21708 (+83)

Cruise missiles: 3014 (+8)

Warships/boats: 28

Submarines: 1

Vehicles and fuel tanks: 33226 (+170)

Intelligence and Technology

UK intel: Russian casualties almost doubled in 2024, with overall losses likely reaching 790,000. “Russia is highly likely to continue experiencing high casualty rates in January 2025, with continued dismounted infantry attacks on multiple axes,” per UK intelligence.

Ukrainian F-16 pilot makes history, destroys six cruise missiles in single mission. The December 13 intercept marked the first time in the Fighting Falcon’s four-decade combat history that one pilot has eliminated so many cruise missiles in one mission, demonstrating the deadly fusion of Western technology with Ukrainian tactical innovation.

International

Iceland joins Denmark’s model to fund Ukraine’s arms production with €2 million contribution. Iceland becomes the latest nation to adopt Denmark’s innovative approach of using frozen Russian assets for Ukraine’s defense, marking a shift from traditional military aid to sustainable domestic weapons production support.

Uzbek airline halts Russia flights after Azerbaijan accuses Moscow of shooting down passenger jet. Regional aviation faces crisis as Azerbaijan’s President Aliyev claims Russian electronic warfare and ground fire caused the December crash that killed 38 people.

Swedish navy recovers Russian shadow fleet tanker’s anchor in Finnish Gulf cable damage case. The Eagle S tanker is suspected of deliberately damaging underwater cables between Finland and Estonia in late December.

Macron makes first call for “realistic” Ukraine territory talks. Previously, Macron has been a steadfast supporter of Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.

Europe boosts Russian LNG imports to record levels despite sanctions. Bloomberg’s analysis of ship-tracking data shows that Russian LNG exports hit record levels in 2024, even though Western sanctions were meant to limit the country’s energy industry.

Humanitarian and Social Impact

Russian woman and German man on trial for murdering Ukrainian refugees to steal their baby. A German couple is on trial for killing two Ukrainian refugees to pass off their baby as their own,with a verdict expected by February.

Russia plans to relocate 5,000 Ukrainian schoolchildren from occupied Luhansk Oblast. Previously, in the summer of 2024, Russian-installed authorities have deported 40,000 children from occupied Ukrainian territories under the guise of recreational and “patriotic education” activities.

Damage from 2023 Russian destruction of Kakhovka dam reaches $14 billion. Ukraine’s Environmental Minister reveals a sevenfold increase in damage assessment following the Russian destruction of a major Ukrainian hydroelectric installation.

Political and Legal Developments

Ukraine’s security service charges Russian colonel for deadly strike on Kryvyi Rih. Ukraine’s Security Service charges Russian Colonel Oleg Skitsky for commanding Tu-95 bomber strikes that killed civilians in Kryvyi Rih, linking him to broader infrastructure attacks.

Ukrainian opposition introduces bill to ban Russian oil transit. European Solidarity registered a draft law in the Parliament to terminate Russian oil transit through Ukraine, targeting revenue sources funding military operations.