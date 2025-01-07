Eng
Esp

Macron makes first call for “realistic” Ukraine territory talks

Previously, Macron has been a steadfast supporter of Ukraine’s sovereignty and territorial integrity.
byOrysia Hrudka
07/01/2025
2 minute read
French President Emmanuel Macron
French President Emmanuel Macron. Credit: Ukraine’s Presidential Office
In a notable departure from his previous stance, French President Emmanuel Macron called on Ukraine to adopt a “realistic” position regarding territorial issues, marking the first time he has suggested potential flexibility on Ukraine’s territorial integrity since the full-scale war began.

Speaking to French ambassadors in Paris on Monday, Macron stated as reported by Politico, “The Ukrainians need to have realistic discussions on territorial issues, which they alone can do.” This represents a significant shift from his longstanding position that Ukraine’s pre-2014 territorial boundaries must be preserved in any peace negotiations with Russia.

The statement comes at a crucial moment as Europe prepares for the upcoming transition in US leadership. President-elect Donald Trump, who takes office on 20 January, has repeatedly expressed his intention to swiftly end the Russia-Ukraine war.

During his address, Macron emphasized the United States’ crucial role in bringing Russia to the negotiating table while highlighting Europe’s responsibility in providing security guarantees to Ukraine. However, he cautioned against rushing toward an immediate resolution, stating, “There won’t be a quick solution. No quick solution that implies the capitulation of Ukraine will be good for Europeans or for the United States.”

Previously, in early 2024, Macron suggested the possibility of deploying Western troops to Ukraine, emphasizing the need for strategic ambiguity to deter further Russian aggression.

Read more:

