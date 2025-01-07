Russian losses in Ukraine surpass 800,000 troops, says General Staff

The General Staff of Ukraine’s Armed Forces reported on 7 January that estimated Russian losses in Ukraine have reached 800,010 military personnel killed and wounded since the beginning of the full-scale invasion in February 2022. According to the military leadership, Russian forces lost 1,970 soldiers in the previous 24 hours alone.

The Ukrainian Ministry of Defense reported earlier that Russian occupying forces lost 430,790 troops in 2024, equivalent to nearly 36 motorized rifle divisions of the Russian ground forces. December 2024 saw the highest monthly casualties since the invasion began, with 48,670 Russian soldiers killed or wounded.

According to the General Staff, Russian equipment losses include:

9,710 tanks (+10)

20,189 armored combat vehicles (+25)

21,710 artillery systems (+45)

1,260 multiple launch rocket systems (+2)

1,038 air defense systems (+4)

369 aircraft

331 helicopters

21,708 operational-tactical drones (+83)

3,014 cruise missiles

28 ships/boats

1 submarine

33,226 vehicles and fuel tanks (+170)

3,681 units of special equipment

The Institute for the Study of War (ISW) reported earlier that during intensive offensive operations in September, October, and November 2024, Russian forces suffered approximately 125,800 casualties while capturing only 2,356 square kilometers of territory. This amounts to the loss of 53 troops for each square kilometer of captured territory during the fall months.

