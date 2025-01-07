Russian losses in Ukraine surpass 800,000 troops, says General Staff

The General Staff of Ukraine’s Armed Forces reported on 7 January that estimated Russian losses in Ukraine have reached 800,010 military personnel killed and wounded since the beginning of the full-scale invasion in February 2022. According to the military leadership, Russian forces lost 1,970 soldiers in the previous 24 hours alone.
According to the General Staff, Russian equipment losses include:
- 9,710 tanks (+10)
- 20,189 armored combat vehicles (+25)
- 21,710 artillery systems (+45)
- 1,260 multiple launch rocket systems (+2)
- 1,038 air defense systems (+4)
- 369 aircraft
- 331 helicopters
- 21,708 operational-tactical drones (+83)
- 3,014 cruise missiles
- 28 ships/boats
- 1 submarine
- 33,226 vehicles and fuel tanks (+170)
- 3,681 units of special equipment
The Institute for the Study of War (ISW) reported earlier that during intensive offensive operations in September, October, and November 2024, Russian forces suffered approximately 125,800 casualties while capturing only 2,356 square kilometers of territory. This amounts to the loss of 53 troops for each square kilometer of captured territory during the fall months.
