Eng
Esp

Russian losses in Ukraine surpass 800,000 troops, says General Staff

Russia incurs extensive casualties and equipment losses amid its ongoing aggression in Ukraine, with December 2024 marking record-high monthly losses, while its territorial gains remain gradual.
byYuri Zoria
07/01/2025
2 minute read
russian losses ukraine surpass 800000 troops says general staff euromaidan press data ukrainian army's ukraine's armed forces reported 7 have reached 800010 military personnel killed wounded since beginning full-scale invasion
Infographic: Euromaidan Press, data: Ukrainian Army’s General Staff
Russian losses in Ukraine surpass 800,000 troops, says General Staff

The General Staff of Ukraine’s Armed Forces reported on 7 January that estimated Russian losses in Ukraine have reached 800,010 military personnel killed and wounded since the beginning of the full-scale invasion in February 2022. According to the military leadership, Russian forces lost 1,970 soldiers in the previous 24 hours alone.

The Ukrainian Ministry of Defense reported earlier that Russian occupying forces lost 430,790 troops in 2024, equivalent to nearly 36 motorized rifle divisions of the Russian ground forces. December 2024 saw the highest monthly casualties since the invasion began, with 48,670 Russian soldiers killed or wounded.

According to the General Staff, Russian equipment losses include:

  • 9,710 tanks (+10)
  • 20,189 armored combat vehicles (+25)
  • 21,710 artillery systems (+45)
  • 1,260 multiple launch rocket systems (+2)
  • 1,038 air defense systems (+4)
  • 369 aircraft
  • 331 helicopters
  • 21,708 operational-tactical drones (+83)
  • 3,014 cruise missiles
  • 28 ships/boats
  • 1 submarine
  • 33,226 vehicles and fuel tanks (+170)
  • 3,681 units of special equipment

The Institute for the Study of War (ISW) reported earlier that during intensive offensive operations in September, October, and November 2024, Russian forces suffered approximately 125,800 casualties while capturing only 2,356 square kilometers of territory. This amounts to the loss of 53 troops for each square kilometer of captured territory during the fall months.

Related:

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here

You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter

Please leave your suggestions or corrections here



    Euromaidan Press

    We are an independent media outlet that relies solely on advertising revenue to sustain itself. We do not endorse or promote any products or services for financial gain. Therefore, we kindly ask for your support by disabling your ad blocker. Your assistance helps us continue providing quality content. Thank you!