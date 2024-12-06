ISW: Russia loses 53 troops per km² of captured territory this fall

Russian forces are experiencing unprecedented personnel losses in their offensive operations in Ukraine, with 53 troops lost for each square kilometer of captured territory during the fall months, the Institute for the Study of War (ISW) reported on 5 December.
According to the British Defense Ministry (MoD), citing the Ukrainian MoD’s data, Russian daily casualties reached a historic high of 1,523 per day in November 2024, with a single-day peak of over 2,000 casualties recorded on 28 November 2024.
UK intel: Russia suffers unprecedented 45,680 casualties in November
ISW reports that Russian forces captured approximately 839 square kilometers in Ukraine and Russia’s Kursk Oblast during November 2024, advancing at a rate of 27.96 square kilometers daily. This territorial gain came at the cost of 45,690 Russian casualties throughout the month.
The UK MoD noted that November 2024 marked the fifth consecutive month of increasing Russian casualties. According to ISW’s assessment, Russian forces suffered about 125,800 casualties during intensified offensive operations from September through November 2024, while gaining 2,356 square kilometers of territory “or approximately 53 Russian casualties per square kilometer of Ukrainian territory seized,” ISW says.
Related:
- Ukrainian drone hits moving Russian Tor anti-air system at night (video)
- North Korean troops take up support roles in Russia’s Kursk Oblast
- UK intel: Russia suffers unprecedented 45,680 casualties in November
- Ukrainian paratroopers score second kill of Russia’s newest Sarmat-3 armored vehicle (video)
- ISW: Russia advances in western Donetsk Oblast; gains remain tactical, lack immediate operational significance
- Storm Shadow strike kills Russian general in Russia’s Kursk Oblast, source claims
- Nearly 580,000 Russian soldiers fighting against Ukraine
- UK intel: Soviet-era stockpiles sustain Russia’s war machine despite massive losses
- Memorial reveals 34 Russian sailors died in 2023 Novocherkassk ship sinking
- Russia lost record 1,500 troops daily in October eastern Ukraine push, UK chief of defense staff says