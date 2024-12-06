ISW: Russia loses 53 troops per km² of captured territory this fall

Russian forces are experiencing unprecedented personnel losses in their offensive operations in Ukraine, with 53 troops lost for each square kilometer of captured territory during the fall months, the Institute for the Study of War (ISW) reported on 5 December.

Russia continues its efforts to capture the Ukrainian-controlled northwest areas of Donetsk Oblast and reclaim its Kursk Oblast’s south, seized by Ukraine in August. Russia widely utilizes the “meat assault” tactics of frontal attacks, resulting in heavy losses with incremental territorial gains.

According to the British Defense Ministry (MoD), citing the Ukrainian MoD’s data, Russian daily casualties reached a historic high of 1,523 per day in November 2024, with a single-day peak of over 2,000 casualties recorded on 28 November 2024.

ISW reports that Russian forces captured approximately 839 square kilometers in Ukraine and Russia’s Kursk Oblast during November 2024, advancing at a rate of 27.96 square kilometers daily. This territorial gain came at the cost of 45,690 Russian casualties throughout the month.

The UK MoD noted that November 2024 marked the fifth consecutive month of increasing Russian casualties. According to ISW’s assessment, Russian forces suffered about 125,800 casualties during intensified offensive operations from September through November 2024, while gaining 2,356 square kilometers of territory “or approximately 53 Russian casualties per square kilometer of Ukrainian territory seized,” ISW says.

