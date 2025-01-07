Damage from 2023 Russian destruction of Kakhovka dam reaches $14 billion

Ukraine’s Environmental Protection Minister Svitlana Hrynchuk has revealed damages from the destruction of Kakhovka hydroelectric station have reached approximately $14 billion, representing a sevenfold increase from initial estimates.
In an interview with Rada TV channel, Hrynchuk stated that the volume of lost water resources equals approximately half the water reserves of some African countries.
The Minister reported that about 30% of Kherson Oblast’s nature preservation fund was flooded and lost. However, she noted some unexpected positive developments in affected areas.
“We expected the land left after the water receded would degrade, but fortunately, nature itself has taken Ukraine’s side. Willow forests are now growing in these territories. While developing differently, a special ecosystem has formed following this tragedy. Nature is gradually recovering itself,” Hrynchuk said.
The Minister added that the government is currently working to identify new water supply sources for regions still grappling with the aftermath of the dam’s destruction. They are also engaging international partners to strengthen water supply infrastructure.
Hrynchuk emphasized that Ukraine will continue feeling the effects of the Kakhovka catastrophe for a long time, according to Liga.
The Minister noted that since the start of Russia’s full-scale war against Ukraine, environmental damages have reached almost 3 trillion hryvnias or $70,7 billion, representing one of the highest figures compared to other sectors. Additionally, the war has resulted in 180 million tons of additional greenhouse gas emissions, equivalent to $32 billion.
Related:
- Russia’s war devastates Black Sea ecosystems and communities
- Ukraine charges Russian general with ordering Kakhovka dam blast
- UN: “Continuous evidence” of Russian forces committing war crimes in Ukraine
- Internal Ministry: Kakhovka power plant beyond repair after Russia destroyed its dam in June
- 31 civilians died following Russia’s destruction of the Kakhovka dam
- Russia’s destruction of Kakhovka dam: five blows to economy, environment of world and Ukraine
- Kakhovka Dam destruction direct losses amounted to USD 2 bn for Ukraine
- Russian military in control of Kakhovka dam during breach identified by Ukrainian journalists
- Evidence suggests Russia destroyed Kakhovka dam from within – NYT
- Kakhovka dam flood: volunteers continue rescue mission, Russian occupation authorities steal their boats, aid
- Russian troops blow up dam of Kakhovka HPP, unleashing environmental disaster (UPDATING)