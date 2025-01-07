Eng
Esp

Damage from 2023 Russian destruction of Kakhovka dam reaches $14 billion

Ukraine’s Environmental Minister reveals a sevenfold increase in damage assessment following Russian destruction of the major Ukrainian hydroelectric installation.
byYuri Zoria
07/01/2025
2 minute read
damage russian destruction kakhovka dam reaches $14 billion breached 2023 hpp ukraine's environmental minister reveals sevenfold increase assessment following major ukrainian hydroelectric installation protection svitlana hrynchuk has revealed damages station
The Breached Kakhovka Dam. June 2023. Photo: Energoatom’s Telegram channel
Damage from 2023 Russian destruction of Kakhovka dam reaches $14 billion

Ukraine’s Environmental Protection Minister Svitlana Hrynchuk has revealed damages from the destruction of Kakhovka hydroelectric station have reached approximately $14 billion, representing a sevenfold increase from initial estimates.

Retreating Russian forces destroyed the Kakhovka Dam on the Dnipro River in Kherson Oblast in June 2023, causing downstream flooding that resulted in civilian casualties and significant damage to wildlife and ecosystems. Ukraine estimated direct damages at $2 billion, with indirect losses anticipated to grow further.

In an interview with Rada TV channel, Hrynchuk stated that the volume of lost water resources equals approximately half the water reserves of some African countries.

The Minister reported that about 30% of Kherson Oblast’s nature preservation fund was flooded and lost. However, she noted some unexpected positive developments in affected areas.

“We expected the land left after the water receded would degrade, but fortunately, nature itself has taken Ukraine’s side. Willow forests are now growing in these territories. While developing differently, a special ecosystem has formed following this tragedy. Nature is gradually recovering itself,” Hrynchuk said.

The Minister added that the government is currently working to identify new water supply sources for regions still grappling with the aftermath of the dam’s destruction. They are also engaging international partners to strengthen water supply infrastructure.

Hrynchuk emphasized that Ukraine will continue feeling the effects of the Kakhovka catastrophe for a long time, according to Liga.

The Minister noted that since the start of Russia’s full-scale war against Ukraine, environmental damages have reached almost 3 trillion hryvnias or $70,7 billion, representing one of the highest figures compared to other sectors. Additionally, the war has resulted in 180 million tons of additional greenhouse gas emissions, equivalent to $32 billion.

Related:

You could close this page. Or you could join our community and help us produce more materials like this.  We keep our reporting open and accessible to everyone because we believe in the power of free information. This is why our small, cost-effective team depends on the support of readers like you to bring deliver timely news, quality analysis, and on-the-ground reports about Russia's war against Ukraine and Ukraine's struggle to build a democratic society. A little bit goes a long way: for as little as the cost of one cup of coffee a month, you can help build bridges between Ukraine and the rest of the world, plus become a co-creator and vote for topics we should cover next. Become a patron or see other ways to support. Become a Patron!

To suggest a correction or clarification, write to us here

You can also highlight the text and press Ctrl + Enter

Please leave your suggestions or corrections here



    Euromaidan Press

    We are an independent media outlet that relies solely on advertising revenue to sustain itself. We do not endorse or promote any products or services for financial gain. Therefore, we kindly ask for your support by disabling your ad blocker. Your assistance helps us continue providing quality content. Thank you!