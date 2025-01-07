Damage from 2023 Russian destruction of Kakhovka dam reaches $14 billion

Ukraine’s Environmental Protection Minister Svitlana Hrynchuk has revealed damages from the destruction of Kakhovka hydroelectric station have reached approximately $14 billion, representing a sevenfold increase from initial estimates.

Retreating Russian forces destroyed the Kakhovka Dam on the Dnipro River in Kherson Oblast in June 2023, causing downstream flooding that resulted in civilian casualties and significant damage to wildlife and ecosystems. Ukraine estimated direct damages at $2 billion, with indirect losses anticipated to grow further.

In an interview with Rada TV channel, Hrynchuk stated that the volume of lost water resources equals approximately half the water reserves of some African countries.

The Minister reported that about 30% of Kherson Oblast’s nature preservation fund was flooded and lost. However, she noted some unexpected positive developments in affected areas.

“We expected the land left after the water receded would degrade, but fortunately, nature itself has taken Ukraine’s side. Willow forests are now growing in these territories. While developing differently, a special ecosystem has formed following this tragedy. Nature is gradually recovering itself,” Hrynchuk said.

The Minister added that the government is currently working to identify new water supply sources for regions still grappling with the aftermath of the dam’s destruction. They are also engaging international partners to strengthen water supply infrastructure.

Hrynchuk emphasized that Ukraine will continue feeling the effects of the Kakhovka catastrophe for a long time, according to Liga.

The Minister noted that since the start of Russia’s full-scale war against Ukraine, environmental damages have reached almost 3 trillion hryvnias or $70,7 billion, representing one of the highest figures compared to other sectors. Additionally, the war has resulted in 180 million tons of additional greenhouse gas emissions, equivalent to $32 billion.

