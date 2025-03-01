Support us on Patreon
Anonymous hackers pledge continued cyber support for Ukraine following tense White House meeting where Trump ordered Zelenskyy to leave after disagreements on security guarantees.
01/03/2025
Illustrative photo. Photo: Katy Levinson
Anonymous hackers declare support for Ukraine after White House clash

Anonymous, the international hacker organization, has expressed support for Ukraine and the Ukrainian people. They emphasized their backing of Ukraine’s fight after US President Donald Trump ordered the Ukrainian delegation and President Volodymyr Zelenskyy to leave the White House following a heated exchange on security guarantees for Kyiv.

In an unprecedented meeting on 28 February, Trump, Zelenskyy, and Vance clashed in the Oval Office. Their meeting, initially intended to finalize a deal granting the US access to Ukraine’s rare earth minerals, devolved into an angry argument. Trump criticized Zelenskyy for perceived disrespect and lack of gratitude for US support, while Zelenskyy sought assurances on continued American backing and security guarantees in peace talks with Russia. The meeting ended abruptly without the signing of the minerals agreement, with Trump issuing an ultimatum that the US might withdraw support if Ukraine does not make concessions.

Anonymous is a decentralized, international collective of activists and hacktivists known for their high-profile cyberattacks against governments, corporations, and other entities.

“Anonymous stands with Ukraine in its fight for its right to exist freely and independently. Russia is a terrorist state, and those who align with the Kremlin’s agenda are nothing but Putin’s puppets. The people of Ukraine have the right to defend their nation,” the statement reads.

Earlier, the organization declared a “cyber war” against Russia in support of Ukraine, conducting cyberattacks on Russian government websites, state-owned enterprises, and media outlets. These actions included DDoS attacks and leaking sensitive information to disrupt Russian operations and draw global attention to Ukraine.

They have hacked into Russian TV channels to broadcast Ukrainian music and uncensored news about the war, aiming to counter Russian propaganda and inform the Russian public about the true situation in Ukraine.

