Russo-Ukrainian War, day 1101: Trump orders Zelenskyy to leave White House after tense exchange

Military

Russian attack on Odesa district with drones kills one person, injures another. Russian forces launched a deadly drone attack on Odesa district Thursday evening, killing one person and injuring another as fires broke out at a private home and business.

Ukrainian resistance blows up Russian security service officer in occupied Mariupol. Ukrainian resistance movement in Mariupol claims successful car bombing of a Russian FSB officer, triggering extensive searches.

“Russians now drop 16 bombs where two once worked” as Ukraine’s air defenses nullify key Kremlin weapon, says military expert. Ukraine is eliminating one of Russia’s three key battlefield advantages by densely positioning air defense systems that protect both frontline positions and civilian infrastructure as Moscow struggles to adapt its bombing tactics.

Ukrainians destroy Russian thermobaric ammunition depot in Donetsk Oblast, military says (video). The attack caused massive explosions that sent ammunition fragments flying dozens of meters from the site.

Russian drones target Kharkiv energy infrastructure, injure eight in three regions. At least four of the 208 UAVs reportedly struck their targets, causing damage to energy facilities and homes, leading to power outages in multiple regions.

Intelligence and Technology

Ukraine develops fiber-optic module fitting for all drones, integrates optical navigation module. Ukraine’s Unmanned Systems Forces test a universal fiber-optic module for all drones, while a US company integrates optical navigation into radio-controlled drones.

Ukrainian hackers destroy oil industry provider’s servers in second major Russian infrastructure attack this month. Moscow-based internet provider CWN’s servers were wiped out by VO Team just days after their attack on Megaseti in Vladimir, expanding Ukraine’s cyber warfare beyond military targets to strategic economic infrastructure.

Militarnyi: Ukrainian missiles to be integrated into NASAMS air defense systems. Kongsberg chief Eirik Lie revealed plans to create a joint venture in Ukraine focused on producing interceptor missiles for air defense systems.

Lithuanian fundraising campaign collects €5.7 million for drones to support Ukraine. Funds from LRT’s three-week Radarom! campaign will be split, with two-thirds for Lithuanian-made drones and one-third for Ukrainian production.

German optics firm circumvents sanctions to supply Russia through Turkish shell company – investigation. A German optical manufacturer has sold nearly $800,000 worth of military-grade sights to Russia during the Ukraine war, disguising them as non-military equipment.

International

“Meals remained untouched”: Trump orders Zelenskyy to leave White House after tense exchange. Trump abruptly ended Zelenskyy’s White House visit, instructing top officials to remove the Ukrainian delegation without completing planned talks or allowing them to eat prepared meals.

Historian Timothy Snyder: Trump and Vance act as if it’s Ukraine’s fault for standing up to Russia.

The Atlantic: Western allies need Plan B after Trump shows alignment with Russia in meeting with Zelenskyy. David Frum argues that the public confrontation benefited Ukraine by preventing quiet pressure behind closed doors, while exposing what he describes as the administration’s true stance toward Russia and America’s allies.

Trump administration ends USAID program supporting Ukraine’s power grid. The US State Department has ended a major USAID initiative that helped Ukraine repair its energy infrastructure damaged by Russian attacks, potentially leaving the country vulnerable during winter.

Norwegian PM: Trump’s accusations are “deeply unfounded”. The Norwegian government hopes the Trump administration will recognize the importance of “a just and lasting peace in Ukraine,” Prime Minister Støre said on 28 Feb.

“Ukraine, you’ll never walk alone”: World leaders, officials respond to Trump-Zelenskyy talks collapse over security guarantees. Trump-Zelenskyy meeting described as “catastrophic” by media after heated argument over security guarantees, with the Ukrainian President leaving early as European leaders express support for Ukraine’s position against Russian aggression.

Zelenskyy exits White House without signing planned mineral deal. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy left a White House meeting with President Donald Trump without signing a planned minerals deal.

BREAKING: Zelenskyy exits White House early after heated exchange with Trump.

Trump: Ukraine to receive weapons, but “hopefully we won’t have to send much”. Tensions emerged during the White House meeting when President Zelensky rejected territorial compromises with Russia while Trump emphasized quick diplomatic solutions.

Kallas slams Trump, compares US-Russia talks to negotiating with bin Laden. Trump’s stance on NATO and Ukraine sparks European concerns, with the EU foreign policy chief warning against giving Russia what it wants.

EU draft communiqué: European security negotiations impossible without Europe’s participation. The European Union will declare that “peace through strength” requires Ukraine to negotiate from the strongest possible position, according to a draft communiqué obtained by Suspilne.

Moscow courts Western firms with promises of economic opportunities – FT. Russian officials have begun directly contacting major US multinationals about returning to the country as Moscow and Washington rapidly re-engage politically.

Anti-Ukrainian presidential candidate in Poland comes in second most popular among voters. Presidential candidate Sławomir Mentzen, who recently made provocative statements about Ukrainian historical figures, has significantly increased his popularity among Polish voters.

Russia-linked Telegram channels offer cryptocurrency for mosque attacks in UK. They also distribute bomb-making manuals on British streets.

US officials warn Trump-Putin talks could return Russian spies to American soil. CNN reports Trump-Putin negotiations on reopening Russian embassies could restore Moscow’s espionage capabilities, with intelligence officials calling the return of previously expelled operatives a significant security risk.

Romanian president signals openness to Western troop transit while warning Ukraine “may only be first target” of Russia’s war. European security demands increased defense investment as Russian aggression threatens to expand beyond Ukraine, said Ilie Bolojan.

ISW: Kremlin dismisses US terms, demands Ukraine cede non-occupied territories. Kremlin media guidelines suggest Putin aims to exploit Trump’s presidency while pressuring the US to trade economic benefits for war-related concessions.

Read our earlier daily review here.